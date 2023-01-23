Michigan woman arrested after violent protest in downtown Atlanta

On Saturday night, a protest turned violent in response to the death of a 26-year-old environmental activist by law enforcement.

According to PBS, the protestors dressed in all black, threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation, resulting in shattered windows. Following, they lit a police cruiser on fire and vandalized building walls with anti-police graffiti.

Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Ile, was one of six arrested following the protest and has been charged with multiple felonies.

A police officer blocks a downtown street following a protest, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.

According to WDIV-TV (Channel 4), Murphy has been charged with four felonies and four misdemeanors.

The four felony charges include second-degree criminal damage, first-degree arson, interference with government property and domestic terrorism.

The misdemeanor charges include pedestrian in roadway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, riot and unlawful assembly.

The other five arrested have received the same charges as Murphy.

Broken windows are seen at a Wells Fargo branch following a protest, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.

According to The Guardian, the riot was in response to the death of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán on Wednesday, a nonbinary individual who went by Tortuguita.

Tortuguita was protesting against the building of a $90 million police and fire department training facility near Atlanta, Georgia, which activists refer to as “Cop City.”

Officials claim Tortuguita shot a state trooper, and they returned fire, killing him. There is no evidence for the claim and no body camera footage was taken.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mich. woman arrested after Atlanta riot over Manuel Esteban Paez Terán