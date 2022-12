NY Daily News

A 41-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed and slashed during a bloody fight with a rival in Times Square Saturday as the city prepared for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, police said. The victim, who is believed to be homeless, was at the corner of Seventh Ave. and 40th St. about 11 a.m. when he got into an argument with another man, cops said. The two men quickly came to blows. During ...