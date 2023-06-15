Michigan woman faces life sentence after throwing lye at father, causing fatal injuries

A Michigan jury convicted a woman on charges connected to throwing lye at her drunken father and causing injuries that led to his death months later.

The Oakland County panel found Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, guilty of domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of a harmful irritant causing death, after the death of 64-year-old Konrad Imirowicz.

Prosecutors said that the man struggled with alcohol and was drunk Oct. 1, 2021, and unable to drive his daughter to the hair salon for an appointment ahead of her 18th birthday party.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz. (Michigan State Police)

That's when his enraged daughter threw lye powder and water on her sleeping father at their home in Groveland Township, causing chemical burns that led to his death five months later, authorities said.

The woman closed her eyes and appeared to fight back tears after the verdict was read and Judge Victoria Valentine polled jurors to confirm their decision.

"This is a tragic case," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father."

She faces a maximum sentence of life behind bars when she is sentenced July 25, prosecutors said.

Imirowicz's defense lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com