Michigan woman flees law enforcement driving at high speed with child in car

A Plymouth, Michigan, woman was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Ottawa County that included her vehicle striking a police cruiser and a house in Oak Harbor and ended with officers ramming her Ford Escape in a Fremont parking lot. Officers said they found her juvenile son in the SUV who apparently was uninjured but was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Heidi M. Schmidt, 29, is being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility on charges of felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor endangering children, OVI, OVI refusal, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and driving without a valid license, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The situation reportedly began on Ohio 2 near Ohio 163 at 6:59 p.m. Sunday when the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office received a call about a black Ford Escape driving erratically and speeding in Portage Township, according to the news release.

Vehicle fled Carroll Township Police

An officer with the Carroll township Police Department located the vehicle on Ohio 2 near Leutz Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Escape began fleeing at a high rate of speed, the sheriff's office said.

A short time later an Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy joined in pursuit of the vehicle. The Escape continued to flee from law enforcement through and around Oak Harbor and struck a residence on Behlman Road, but continued fleeing down several county roads and eventually through Port Clinton.

The Port Clinton Police Department attempted on two occasions to deploy stop sticks, but the efforts were unsuccessful as the Escape drove around them. After some time, the vehicle got back onto Ohio 2 and continued to flee at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, the sheriff's office reported.

Attempts were made to box-in the vehicle to force the driver to stop, but the Escape exited Ohio 2 onto Ohio 53 South and continued to travel south toward Fremont.

Suspect's vehicle struck a police cruiser

By this time multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in attempts to stop the vehicle. The Escape continued at a very high rate of speed and drove into oncoming traffic, according to the news release, and at one point the vehicle struck a Carroll Township Police cruiser.

The Ford Escape eventually turned into the Holiday Inn parking lot in Fremont on Hospitality Court and continued traveling in a reckless manner in the parking lots of multiple businesses in the area.

Deputies of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office used a ramming intervention technique to end the pursuit in the area of the parking lot where there were no pedestrians, the report said.

Schmidt was taken into custody and that's when officers found her juvenile son in the vehicle.

Schmidt was transported to the Ottawa County Detention Facility and an additional investigation is pending, the sheriff's office reported.

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies were assisted by Carroll Township Police Department, Oak Harbor Police Department, the Ohio Highway Patrol — both Erie County and Sandusky County posts — Port Clinton Police Department, Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, Sandusky County Children Services and Sandusky County EMS.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Woman arrested after high-speed, 2-county chase with kid in car