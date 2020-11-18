Michigan woman who killed abusive husband freed from prison

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
A Michigan woman who shot and killed her abusive husband has been freed from prison after 20 months behind bars (AFP via Getty Images)
A Michigan woman who shot and killed her abusive husband has been freed from prison after 20 months behind bars.

Tina Talbot hugged her nine-year-old son and was greeted by supporters after being released on parole from the state’s Huron Valley prison for women.

Talbot, 53, pleaded guilty to the 2018 manslaughter of Milosz Szczepanowicz who she told police had beaten her for days and threatened to kill both her and their son.

Domestic violence victim advocates say she should never have been prosecuted given the extent of her injuries.

A court was told that for four days leading up to the killing, her husband had broken a chair over her arm, kicked and beaten her so severely that both of her lungs partially collapsed, her spleen was ruptured and her rib and an arm were broken.

After gunning down her husband she called 911 and confessed to police before she was hospitalised for her injuries.

“Ms Talbot was severely abused in this relationship, but the taking of another life is still a crime, and that has to be accounted for,” said Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson at her sentencing.

She served several days more than the 20 month to 15 years sentence as part of a plea deal worked out with prosecutors in Oakland County, Michigan.

Following her release she will remain on parole for 24 months.

Szczepanowicz's family denied he had abused his wife and appealed her parole.

