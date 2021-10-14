Michigan woman missing nearly six months not found after law enforcement conducts second search

A Michigan woman is still missing after authorities searched her home and rural property this week for a second time, nearly six months after she disappeared.

Dee Ann Warner, 52, vanished earlier this year and was last seen at her home in Tecumseh, 60 miles west of Detroit, between the evening of April 24 and early April 25, according to Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County. She hasn't had contact with her family via her phone or Facebook since.

Her credit cards have also not been used.

Several agencies, including the FBI, Michigan State Police and the state Department of Natural Resources, assisted in the two-day search. The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said "a vast number of personnel, canines and ground sonar" failed to locate Warner.

Authorities were digging on the vast property, and police dogs were searching farmland.

"Investigators will be evaluating information that was obtained during this search, and the investigation is ongoing," the sheriff's department said in a news release.

No specific leads prompted the return to the property, which had been previously searched.

"We thought that this was a very prudent time to do an even more thorough search," Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WTOL-TV. "We wanted to make sure that we covered every base and that we got out here and did a thorough search one more time."