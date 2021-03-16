Michigan woman reports daughter for using dead grandfather's credit card

Mar. 16—A 23-year-old Wexford County woman faces two felony charges related to the theft and use of her dead grandfather's credit card, police announced this week.

In August 2020, Michigan State Police got a call from a woman who said her late father's credit card had been used recently.

The suspect, police said, was her daughter and the cardholder's granddaughter, Michaela Smith-Springberg, 23.

Police investigated the claim and sought charges with the Manistee County Prosecutor's Office.

Smith-Springberg is charged with two counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

Smith-Springberg is being held due to probation in another case involving financial transaction devices, police said.

Police say her case has been bonded over to circuit court, which means she will stand trial.