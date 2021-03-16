Michigan woman reports daughter for using dead grandfather's credit card

James David Dickson, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 16—A 23-year-old Wexford County woman faces two felony charges related to the theft and use of her dead grandfather's credit card, police announced this week.

In August 2020, Michigan State Police got a call from a woman who said her late father's credit card had been used recently.

The suspect, police said, was her daughter and the cardholder's granddaughter, Michaela Smith-Springberg, 23.

Police investigated the claim and sought charges with the Manistee County Prosecutor's Office.

Smith-Springberg is charged with two counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

Smith-Springberg is being held due to probation in another case involving financial transaction devices, police said.

Police say her case has been bonded over to circuit court, which means she will stand trial.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The city is trying to dump their responsibility’: Minneapolis court denies approving $27m George Floyd settlement

    Mr Chauvin’s attorneys have said the timing of the settlement left them “gravely concerned” over the fate of the trial

  • Woman hospitalized after fight with daughter in Fresno County

    The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the 67-year-old woman was involved in a physical disturbance with her 42-year-old daughter.

  • ‘You can afford to pay them more’: Bernie Sanders calls out Jeff Bezos for blocking Amazon workers union drive

    World’s wealthiest man rejects senator’s request to appear at committee hearing on income inequality

  • A new act for Bernie Sanders: Power broker

    Bernie Sanders, the cantankerous outsider in Congress for so long, now takes to the role of power broker. What a long, strange trip it's been.

  • Battling bigness: Congress eyes action against monopolies

    The battle against bigness is building. Whether it’s beer, banks or book publishing, lawmakers are targeting major industries they say have become so concentrated that they’re hurting competition, consumers and the economy. The four biggest airlines control about 65% of U.S. passenger traffic, five giant healthcare insurers control an estimated 45% of the market, pharmaceuticals are dominated by three major companies, the top four banks control about 44% of the market, the so-called Big Five book publishers control some 80% of the U.S. book market, and Google alone accounts for about 90% of web searches worldwide.

  • Kamala Harris makes U.N. debut, pledges to fight for women, democracy

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made her debut at the United Nations on Tuesday, telling a meeting on gender equality that democracy fundamentally depends on the empowerment of women and that democracy globally is increasingly "under great strain." The United States would work to improve both, Harris said in a video statement to the 65th Commission on the Status of Women.

  • 'We are hungry': Lebanese protest worsening economic crisis

    Outraged protesters returned to the streets of Lebanon's capital Tuesday, blocking roads with burning tires and garbage containers as the currency continued to plummet to all-time lows and the country’s financial crisis intensified. Lebanon’s government resigned in August following a massive explosion at Beirut’s port that killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighborhoods in the capital.

  • Recovery in UK bookings unaffected by AstraZeneca setback, airlines say

    A recovery in UK travel bookings appears undimmed by the suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine elsewhere in Europe, airlines said on Tuesday, as the setback threatens to delay immunisation campaigns in affected countries. France, Germany, Italy and 10 other EU states have paused vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot pending the investigation of unusual cases of cerebral thrombosis in a small number of people who had received it. If sustained, the suspension could hamper efforts to bring the pandemic under control and exit lockdowns, particularly in countries such as France whose vaccination plans rely heavily on supplies from AstraZeneca.

  • 'We know who the racists are': Don Lemon talks new book and the bittersweet benefit to Trump

    Don Lemon wants real progress on healing racism in America, the CNN anchor says in his new book, "This Is the Fire."

  • Politics latest news: Allowing Sarah Everard vigil during pandemic would have caused 'widespread disobedience'

    Exclusive: I will use force to defend Falklands, says PM Britain must be 'match fit' for post-Brexit world, says Boris Johnson Boris Johnson vows to restore aid spending following Tory backlash A year of lockdown: Three calls the Government got wrong Coronavirus latest news: Halting AstraZeneca vaccine is a 'disaster' for jab uptake in Europe Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Government could not make an exception for the Sarah Everard vigil to go ahead because it may have led to "widespread disobedience" with Covid restrictions, the Foreign Secretary has said. During a Commons debate yesterday, senior Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker called for the ban on protests to be lifted immediately, saying: "This House criminalised the freedom of protest. This House – us. Not Dame Cressida, not the Metropolitan Police – we did. We criminalised the freedom to protest collectively." He added: "We are up to our eyeballs in this." Asked about these comments, Dominic Raab told Sky News it was "certainly true" that Parliament had "legislated to restrict the ability to come together in gatherings for a temporary period because of this pandemic". But the "thorny issue is how we get the balance right between peaceful protest... whilst also the public protection as we come through this vicious and deadly pandemic," Mr Raab said. "The concern would be if we made exceptions for one or another, however compelling the case was, that we would start to see more widespread disobedience or non-compliance with the rules and then what would that mean for public health?" Follow the latest updates below.

  • Anxious Americans to pay debt, taxes with COVID-19 stimulus checks

    Michael Johnson, a construction worker in Washington, D.C., is waiting for the $1,400 check from the government promised after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill last week. Almost 900 miles away in Baraboo, Wisconsin, Aric Nowicki runs a heating and air conditioning business that takes in about $150,000 annually but has expenses of about $100,000. In interviews with a dozen Americans, including a nurse, a man made homeless by the pandemic, a plumber, a teacher, and a bar owner, nearly all say they are so worried about the future that they will use their stimulus checks to pay debt and taxes accumulated in the past year.

  • Man sentenced for swatting attack against Arlington Islamic Center, other targets

    John William Kirby Kelley, 20, conspired with a former leader of the Atomwaffen Division in Texas, a neo-Nazi organization, to place swatting calls across the country.

  • Republicans struggle to drown out Biden's 'Help is Here' pandemic relief tour

    Thomas McGarrigle, Republican Party chairman in Pennsylvania's Delaware County, is certain that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is bloated with Democratic goodies and benefits Americans who have not missed a paycheck during the pandemic. But McGarrigle had no grand plans to criticize Biden when the Democratic president on Tuesday makes the county his first stop on a "Help is Here" tour to tout the economic stimulus plan, passed by Congress despite unified Republican opposition.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Deborah Birx calls on Trump to back Covid vaccine as she reveals she thinks about ‘disinfectant’ episode every day

    ‘You can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was’

  • Grammys 2021: Five weird and wonderful moments

    Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion all put on a spectacle. But who are Silk Sonic?

  • Canadian fossil fuel lobbyists accuse Netflix of ‘anti-oil propaganda’

    Company claims film is ‘brainwashing’ children with ‘misinformation’ about the oil and gas industry

  • AstraZeneca finds no increased blood clot risk

    AstraZeneca said Sunday a review of safety data, showed there was no evidence its vaccine raises the risk of blood clots.The company’s review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union and comes amid a flurry of suspensions over alleged clotting issues.Authorities in a number of countries including Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands have suspended the vaccine.In a statement, the company said, “AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country.”The drugmaker added 37 blood-related incidents have been reported so far, which it says is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.The company plans to publish the monthly safety report on the European Medicines Agency website within the next week.AstraZeneca’s vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has been authorized for use in the European Union and other countries but not yet in the United States.The company is expecting results from U.S. Phase III trials in the coming weeks, when it will then file for emergency authorization.