Michigan woman says stolen luggage at Charlotte airport contained son’s ashes

Cody White lived life to the fullest. His mom, Ann Sizemore, says he loved to travel and bring joy to his friends.

“He just brought positivity and laughter to everybody,” she said.

Sizemore says he started having seizures when he was 18 years old.

A few weeks ago, he died after a seizure.

Sizemore’s ex-husband flew into the Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Detroit on Saturday after family and friends laid their son to rest in Michigan.

He checked in a bag but it was not in Charlotte when he went to pick it up. After two hours of searching the airport, Sizemore says Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told them it was stolen. She says police told them two people took a cab to the airport claiming to forget some of their luggage. The thieves went in and grabbed her ex-husband’s bag and another suitcase.

She says the cab then dropped them off in a car lot and they took off with the bags without paying.

“They opened the door and just took off with the luggage and didn’t pay the cabdriver,” Sizemore said. “The cab driver made a report about it and that’s when everything kind of came together that these people, like stole the luggage.”

Sizemore says what hurts the most is what was inside the luggage, which was a cremation box containing the remains of her son.

“I’m just trying to do anything possible to try to get them back home,” she said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police is investigating the theft.

The family doesn’t care about the luggage or any of its contents, except for White’s ashes. They are begging for whoever took the bag to return their son to them.

“All I want is my son back. We don’t care about the luggage. We don’t care about any other contents in it,” she said. “We just want my son back and that’s it. I’m just hoping people check their dumpsters before the trucks come to take the trash to the landfill. I just don’t want my son to end up in a landfill somewhere just sitting like garbage.”

Sizemore says Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have surveillance video of the people who took their bag. A police spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry on whether the department will be releasing images from it.

