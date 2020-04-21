Michigan worker says her boss fired her for trying to follow stay-at-home order

Amber Gorby ordered the beach towels, stuffed animals, smartphone chargers and the other doodads found by the cash registers at HomeTown Pharmacy's three dozen stores. So when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered businesses to “suspend in-person operations that are not essential to sustain or protect life” to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Gorby figured she could finally work from home.

And that’s the case she made at a staff meeting at HomeTown PHAR headquarters about an hour after the governor issued her “stay home, stay safe” order on March 23.

“It just didn’t go over well,” said Gorby, who was retail sales manager at the time.

By 3:30 p.m., she was headed home, but not with a laptop. Instead, she had a termination letter. Now Gorby is at the forefront of a looming debate in Michigan about which workers are essential, and which should be allowed to work from home. She has taken her case to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration and her attorney sued HomeTown Pharmacy, bringing one of the first cases that could help define the legal limits of Whitmer's executive orders.

Gorby's boss says Whitmer's executive order had nothing to do with her firing.

In the letter Gorby got on her way out the door, HomeTown President Jonathan Grice wrote, in part: “Today was another example of our differences becoming something that spills over and affects the greater team. The disagreement in the meeting today showed that you are not willing to exemplify the values that HomeTown Pharmacy is committing to hold its teammates to."

Gorby's lawsuit claims that her spotless service record over nearly 17 years with the Newaygo-based pharmacy chain was not enough to overcome her disagreement with Grice over whether Whitmer's order applied to workers at HomeTown's headquarters.

“This comes down to values to me. The company is not following the guidelines,” Gorby said. “I spoke up and I got fired.”

Grice, whose family owns the chain of about 36 stores that stretches from Sutton’s Bay in northwestern Michigan to Monroe in southeastern Michigan, disagreed with Gorby’s account.

“She’s been here a long time, but that’s not how we treat a longtime employee,” he said. “The conditions around her termination have nothing to do with the coronavirus crisis.”

He declined to elaborate.

Whitmer's order

By the time Whitmer issued her sweeping decree that closed businesses across the state, ordered Michiganders to stay at home and keep 6 feet away from each other when they go out, the number of known COVID-19 cases in the state had gone from zero to more than a thousand in less than two weeks.

“This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities,” the governor said as she issued the “stay home, stay safe” executive order. “The most effective way to slow down the virus is to stay home.”