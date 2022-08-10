Michigan Works! numbers are down from pre-pandemic. Here's what they're doing

Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
·3 min read

HOWELL — The number of people taking advantage of job training programs and counseling efforts through Michigan Works! Southeast Livingston County plunged during the pandemic, but now people are beginning to return.

In 2018, the Livingston County service center in Howell served 14,384 people, and that number grew to 15,607 in 2019.

In 2020, the number sank to 4,763 and, in 2021, just 3,606 people took part in programs.

So far this year, the Livingston County service center has helped 4,779 walk-in clients as job training services have rebounded.

Michigan Works! officials provide the Livingston County Board and update annually. The job training program runs mainly through grant funding.

While the number of people who used the program in 2021 was small, 80% of the people found jobs through the program.

Michigan Works! Southeast includes service centers in five counties: Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Washtenaw. The Livingston County service center is in Howell. The organization works with people to build skills that are necessary for employment.

In 2021, Michigan Works! Southeast spent more than $13 million on its programs and administration, according to its fiscal 2021 annual report.

Shamar Herron, the executive director for Michigan Works! Southeast, said in July that centers have been seeing a resurgence of people seeking training, even though it's still much less than where it was before the pandemic.

Dawn Awrey, the Livingston County service center manager, said part of the reason for the resurgence is a change to a pandemic policy by the state put in place in 2020.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, there were so many people who lost their jobs and went on unemployment that the state removed the requirement to register with Michigan Works!. The requirement, officials said, was in place to ensure that people receiving unemployment were trying to find a new job.

However, in 2020, fewer people called for training.

"I believe that we will see the numbers coming back into the service center," Awrey said.

Young people lack soft skills

About 30% of people who accept training through the service center are 24 or younger, Awrey said.

Awrey said the younger people typically require an entirely different type of training.

Many of the younger people lack "soft" skills, and employers are noticing that skill gap as well.

She said some of the skills the program teaches younger people include how to show up for work on time if they're scheduled, or to call in and let employers know if they can't make it to work.

She said they've also been conducting virtual classes during which they teach people how to put together a job application or resume.

Misty Shulters, the deputy director of Michigan Works! Southeast, said during the July presentation that she's noticed similar things.

For example, she said, during an interview, young people often don't know how to advocate for themselves and communicate how they're a good fit for the role to which they're applying.

Shulters said many young people have high ambitions for what job they want, but sometimes aren't willing to work up to it.

She suggested it was a need for instant gratification, that some younger people want to be the CEO on their first day.

"It's a journey and each step of that process adds to their ability to enhance and grow," she said.

Right now, employers are looking for someone who can work in a team and effectively communicate, and they will train prospective employees on the rest of the required skills, Shulters said.

