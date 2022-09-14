Michigan’s ZEUS to be most powerful laser in US

Reuters Videos

STORY: Reuters was not able to verify where and when the video was taken, but was told by Zadorenko that he'd gone to see his mother in the village of Kozacha Lopan. Zadorenko and his mother reunited in a recaptured village near the Russian border as Russian forces retreated from parts of Kharkiv region.The mother insists on feeding her son and his armed escorts with borscht, a staple dish in every Ukrainian household, but Zadorenko counters that his parents must leave their house for a safer place.