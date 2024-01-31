Michiganders among worst texters in US, likely to have 5+ unopened messages, study shows

Michigan residents are likely to have at least five unopened text messages at any given time, ranking in the top 5 of worst texters in the country.

A new study by Secure Data Recovery analyzed the highest average number of unread texts a day in every state, by analyzing respondents aged 18 to 76 across the gender identity spectrum.

Aside from Michiganders, those in California, Kentucky and West Virginia also rank high on the list.

While text messages are being ignored, Michigan ranks 18th for the most unread emails with an average of around eight unopened messages.

Being a strong digital communicator is the key to lasting relationships. The study found that 48% of respondents have had a relationship negatively impacted because of slow texting, and this extends across social and professional relationships.

Michiganders ranked among the highest states for considering themselves high-maintenance friends, explaining they expect things like regular check-ins, calls, and face-to-face interactions.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michiganders among worst 5 states for texting, study shows