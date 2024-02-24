Michiganders encouraged to nominate people for ‘The Good Prize’

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Nominations are open to celebrate people are doing good deeds.

‘The Good Prize’ honors everyday individuals who do good things in service of others and whose deeds of good serve to inspire others and uplift communities. They are looking for nominations everywhere, but especially in Michigan.

Dr. Vincent Mumford, a professor in the Physical Education and Sport Department at Central Michigan University established this award in the spring of 2020, to accelerate his vision of inspiring one million acts of good.

“I got tired of hearing so much negativity,” said Dr. Mumford. “I got tired of all the hearing whenever I turned on TV or was on social media. “There was so much negative things, and I knew instinctively that there were a lot of good things happening all around us. So I just wanted to in some small way, shine a light on some of the positive things, some of the good things that you know, just everyday people were doing quietly, everyday just going about their business and just doing good.”

The award is in partnership with United Way of Gratiot and Isabella Counties in Lower Michigan. The winner will be celebrated at the 2024 Live United Awards and Campaign Celebration in May. They will also receive a $1,000 cash prize and a gold medal, courtesy of Dr. Mumford.

Nominations are open until Friday, March 1. For more information and to nominate someone, click here.

