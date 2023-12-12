Michigan's favorite Christmas candies revealed: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups take No. 1 spot

Candy lovers get ready — the Christmas season brings the nation's favorite treats for stocking stuffers.

A new ranking finds Reese's Peanut Butter cups the top candy for Christmas in Michigan. Experts looked into Americans' favorite sweet treats during the holiday season, as candies and baked goods feature in festive celebrations.

The report from HubScore analyzed the top 20 Christmas candies in the U.S. to find the top five per state.

Here are Michigan's top five Christmas candies:

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Candy Canes Kit Kat Skittles Starburst

Michigan joined four other states in ranking Reese's Peanut Butter cups the top candy.

Nationwide, top candies varied from Snickers to candy canes to Skittles. The top candy brands feature flavors ranging from fruity to chocolate and beyond, popular this Christmas season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Christmas candy: Ranking shows most popular choices in Michigan