Michigan's minimum wage will go up slightly in 2024

Minimum wage in Michigan is set to slightly increase in 2024.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, minimum wage for adults in Michigan will increase from $10.10 per hour to $10.33 per hour.

The minimum wage for workers 16 and 17 years old will be $8.78 an hour, 85% of the rate for adults.

For tipped workers who earn the majority of their pay through tips, the tipped minimum wage will be $3.93 an hour.

All figures are according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Michigan's minimum wage scale is set by the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Under that law, the minimum wage is slated to increase gradually to $12.05 an hour by 2030, depending on the state's unemployment rate.

The Michigan Supreme Court in early December heard oral arguments in a case surrounding the implementation of that law. In 2018, the Michigan Legislature, then led by Republicans, adopted language in a petition that sought to raise Michigan's minimum wage to $12 by 2022, but amended it to delay the increase to $12 an hour until 2030. The petition also initially sought to eventually eliminate the tipped minimum wage, but lawmakers amended its language to maintain it at 38% of the full minimum wage.

The Legislature's "adopt and amend" tactic was challenged by petition organizers and other groups, and through different court rulings, has made its way to the Michigan Supreme Court. Should the court rule "adopt and amend" unconstitutional, the minimum wage in Michigan would increase, although it's unclear how the increases would be implemented. If the court sides with the Legislature, Michigan's minimum wage will remain at what it's been set under the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's minimum wage in 2024: Slight increase from previous year