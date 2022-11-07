Michigan's race for governor has been hard-fought

Reuters

A far-rightist lined up for a senior post in the next Israeli government sought on Monday to reassure the country's minorities that he would safeguard them, but he made no mention of Palestinians who feel especially threatened by his rise. Having won an election last week, conservative former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most powerful likely coalition ally is Religious Zionism, a party led by ultranationalist Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. One of them, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has received intense scrutiny in Israel and abroad due to past actions including membership in the outlawed militant group Kach, a criminal conviction for anti-Arab incitement, and the heckling of Gay Pride parades.