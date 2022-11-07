Michigan's race for governor has been hard-fought
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the last week delivering their closing messages.
The Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon said she would prioritize helping boost reading literacy among Michigan students and prioritize funding for police departments if elected to office.
Spanberger called Cheney an important voice for democracy as she faces a challenge from Yesli Vega, who's sympathized with January 6 rioters.
Internal Twitter Slack reportedly called the widely-reported 3,700, or 50% cuts to Twitter’s global staff “The Snap” ala the famed dusting of half the universe’s sentient life from Avengers: Infinity War. Though as many internet folks were quick to point out, such a move would also lead to even more harm. Without 50% of the world’s population, how can the remaining people possibly maintain the infrastructure—like food, heating, and energy production—that kept them all alive in the first place?
Penn State dominated Indiana on both sides of the ball.
What a crazy year for Notre Dame as they're back in ESPN's top 25 with a great chance to move up shortly.
Walmart's PAC used to heavily favor Republicans. Lately, it's become bipartisan. But it's giving cash to election deniers.
American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. “It’s a question of where our democracy is and how we are doing with our collective self-governance.”
Michigan State Spartans (0-0) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0): 7 p.m.; Breslin Center; Big Ten Network-plus; WJR-AM (760).
The lure of a trafficker: "There are many jobs. We will help you get a job. You can help your family." A bait-and-switch follows.
Twenty percent of Ukraine's nature conservation areas are suffering from the war, and 3 million hectares of forests have also been damaged due to hostilities. Source: World Wildlife Fund Ukraine Eight nature reserves and 10 national parks remain under Russian occupation.
A far-rightist lined up for a senior post in the next Israeli government sought on Monday to reassure the country's minorities that he would safeguard them, but he made no mention of Palestinians who feel especially threatened by his rise. Having won an election last week, conservative former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most powerful likely coalition ally is Religious Zionism, a party led by ultranationalist Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. One of them, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has received intense scrutiny in Israel and abroad due to past actions including membership in the outlawed militant group Kach, a criminal conviction for anti-Arab incitement, and the heckling of Gay Pride parades.
Voters from all over the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a number of key Congressional races that will determine which political party ends up with a majority of seats in each body of Congress. Investors will be anxiously awaiting the results, as laws passed in Congress can heavily impact stocks. For instance, Congress has the power to raise or lower the corporate tax rate, which can immediately impact the bottom line of a company's financial results.
Sen. Mike Lee said the FBI could be hit with restructuring if Republicans take control of Congress. Possible changes would come after hearings led by a GOP majority.
Opinion: In 1980, Florida made a commitment to the privacy of its citizens. We are at a crucial moment for the protection of our right to privacy.
PHOENIX (Reuters) -The delivery of an envelope containing a suspicious white powder prompted the Arizona gubernatorial campaign of Republican nominee Kari Lake to shut down its Phoenix headquarters two days before the election, the campaign said in a statement on Sunday. The envelope, opened by a member of Lake's staff, was one of two confiscated by law enforcement for analysis in Quantico, Virginia, site of an FBI forensics laboratory, after the incident was reported, according to the statement. The Phoenix police and fire departments said in separate statements that no one was reported injured.
Here’s who came through and who disappointed in the Chargers' victory over the Falcons.