Michigan's Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 election ballot

Michigan’s Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by voters to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 election ballot.

The court declined to hear an appeal from voters seeking to disqualify the former president from next year’s presidential primary for his role in the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The ruling allows Trump to remain on the ballot.

The voters sought to disqualify Trump under a provision in the US Constitution that bars people who have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office if they have previously sworn an oath to the United States.

The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision by Colorado’s top court last week to disqualify Mr Trump under the same constitutional provision.

“We are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court,” the justices said in a brief order.

Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site that the court “strongly and rightfully denied” what he called a “desperate Democrat attempt” to take him off the ballot in Michigan.

The former president has vowed to appeal the Colorado ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Unlike in Colorado, the Michigan Supreme Court did not decide the merits of whether Mr Trump engaged in insurrection.

The justices upheld lower court rulings concluding that courts should not decide the issue.

Unlike 14th Amendment challenges brought in some other states, Michigan is considered one of the key swing states likely to decide the outcome of the November 2024 general election.