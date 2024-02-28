Michigan's weather can't make up its mind. Here's how to make heating and cooling decisions

With Michigan's fluctuating temperatures this week, you may have been wondering if/when you should turn your heat off and if it is okay to run your air conditioner already.

If you searched this question on the internet, many online resources say you shouldn't switch back and forth between running your furnace and your air conditioner as you might damage them. However Jerry Alderman, the chair of Ivy Tech's HVAC program, says there is no harm in doing so as long as your system is well-maintained.

February weather: High winds expected on heels of overnight thunderstorms in Lansing area

Myth: You shouldn't switch back and forth between AC and heat

If you've ever been told you shouldn't switch back and forth between heat and air conditioning because you'll damage your AC unit, that is a myth, according to Alderman.

"The myth was if I just keep turning the air on and off and on and switching back forth that I could damage the compressor on the air conditioner," Alderman said. "Well, they've engineered a solution to that... we have taken that human knowledge element out of that and the thermostat thinks and does it for us."

Alderman said in the past, the switching back and forth could have damaged the compressor, especially if couples who live together fight over the thermostat. Technology has advanced enough that the average compressor is now protected when switching back and forth.

Remember to turn your heat back on

It was around 60 degrees on Tuesday and the sun was shining in Lansing, so some residents may have turned off their heat and opted for opening windows or even switching it to the AC. This morning it is around 30 degrees and expected to drop more throughout the day.

If you're turning your furnace off on a warm day, don't forget to turn it back on when it gets cold. It may seem simple and even a bit silly, but Alderman said it's something he's seen often.

Alderman, who also owns his own HVAC business, said he gets many calls each year from customers complaining that their furnace no longer works after we get warmer weather like we have this week, but in reality, they simply forgot to turn their heat back on.

"What usually happens is we'll get a warm up like this, and people will kick the air on," Alderman said. "Then there'll be a certain percentage of them that goes, 'Well, geez, what happened my furnace don't work.' You know why it didn't work? Because you didn't turn it back on. It happens every year."

If you don't have a more modern thermostat where the system will automatically turn on the heat or AC, whichever is needed to maintain the set temperature, be sure to switch it back as needed.

Advice for homeowners to keep bills low

If you're concerned about switching back and forth between heat and AC because may increase your bill, there could be some level of truth to that.

If your HVAC system is not well-maintained, you can end up costing yourself more money on your bills, whether you are switching back and forth or just running it like usual.

Alderman says keeping your HVAC system well-maintained is the best way to keep costs low and even save you money in the future.

"If you're worried about your bills then maintain your furnace, and maintain your air conditioner to operate at their maximum efficiency, and they're going to give you the most reasonable consumption of utilities as possible," Alderman said.

Advice for renters to keep bills low

While the maintenance of your furnace and AC are at the discretion of the property owner as a renter, there are ways you can keep your bill low, and Alderman says that starts with understanding your usage.

If you work a full-time job and you are away from your apartment, it does not need to be maintained at the perfect temperature you like it the whole time you're gone.

"You're away from your apartment, eight to 12 hours per day, when you leave that apartment, you can turn that back a little bit, because if you don't have pets, I don't need to maintain that apartment at that perfectly condition 72 degrees," Alderman said. "In the cooling season, turn it up, turn it up to 75, or 77, that can save you up to 20% on your electric bill alone."

Another recommendation from Alderman is that if your lease allows you to, upgrade your thermostat. By installing one that connects to your phone, you can make the most out of changing the temperature to keep your bill low and ensuring that your home is at a comfortable temperature when you arrive.

If you have had it lowered all day while you're at work, you can kick it up on your phone before your commute so you don't have to wait as long for your home to be just the way you like it.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Should I turn the heat off? Switch to AC? Tips for Michigan weather