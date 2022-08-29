In Michigan's Whitmer plot case, FBI agent describes Operation Coldsnap

TRAVERSE CITY — In one of the nation's highest-profile domestic terror cases, the prosecution began Monday making the state's probable cause case against five guys who are accused of helping to plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her northern Michigan vacation home.

Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani started by asking FBI special agent Henrik Impola about the seven-month-long investigation, Operation Coldsnap, against the Wolverine Watchman, a group that Impola said were "self-styled anarchists," who law enforcement had received a report that they may be planning violence.

The investigation, she said, was the "beginning of this story."

Twins Michael and William Null, who are 40, and of Plainwell and Shelbyville, respectively; Shawn Fix, 40, of Belleville; Brian Higgins, 53, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; and Eric Molitor, 38, of Cadillac — are charged with providing material support for terrorism, punishable by up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

The agent's testimony, however, was frequently interrupted by defense objections, which were mostly overruled; and just before breaking for lunch, the defense, which 86th District Judge Michael Stepka suggested was zealous, called the prosecution "bush league" and the FBI agent a "puppet monkey."

"Look, you're all professionals," Stepka said. "I'm going to order everyone to be respectful."

The preliminary examination came less than a week after a jury convicted two men in federal court, the ringleaders of the plot, and about two years after officials said they had foiled a conspiracy to take out the governor as a result of the pandemic safety restrictions she had imposed.

The courtroom frustration seemed to stem over whether the prosecution, which was seeking to establish a conspiracy and tie defendants to plot ringleaders who were convicted in federal court, could offer testimony that he did not witness himself.

At another meeting, Impola described how the group was "brainstorming ideas" that included storming the capital and shooting police officers.

Impola described how the FBI received a complaint from Flint, from a man named "Dan," who was friends with the local police and was concerned about violence. Impola said he met with Dan, saw written communication on his phone about violence against law enforcement, and took photos of it, launching the investigation.

And Dan, who was also referred to in the federal terrorism case and the other state case in Jackson as "Big Dan," became a paid confidential informant. The ex-Army vet agreed to "observe and report back" to the FBI and not break any laws, the agent said.

The agent said the FBI provided him with recording devices and paid him about $54,000.

Throughout the testimony, Doddamani referred to timelines of events, maps, and photos of suspects.

On June 6, 2020, Impola said there was a meeting in a Dublin, Ohio, hotel conference room, and leaders of the Wolverine Watchmen, including convicted terrorists Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., and William Null, to plan a boogaloo, or civil war — and a recording was made of it.

At the meeting, Impola said, the group discussed recruiting more members, and the success they had in Michigan, by storming the state Capitol. They styled their plans as a second American Revolution. Impola said that "they talked about how Gretchen Whitmer was a tyrannical governor and something needed to be done about her."

Impola also said during testimony that in addition to William Null attending one of the meetings, the four other defendants in the case were involved in the kidnap plot by doing reconnaissance either in person or by phone and engaging in what the men called field training exercises, some with weapons.

Before breaking for lunch, Judge Stepka said he would discuss co-conspirator statements with all the attorneys.

