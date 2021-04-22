Michigan's wrongful conviction compensation law remains under fire. Here's why

Beth LeBlanc, The Detroit News
·8 min read

Apr. 22—After spending 17 years in prison on a murder conviction that was eventually overturned, Hattie Mae Tanner says she's being denied justice again thanks to a technicality in Michigan law preventing her from receiving compensation for her time served.

In 2017, a federal appeals court panel overturned Tanner's conviction due to insufficient evidence. A federal judge hearing Tanner's case remarked the Battle Creek woman's conviction and the possibility of her innocence after more than a decade in prison was the type that made judges "lose sleep at night."

But Tanner can't get money for her time spent in Michigan's prison system because the 2016 state law meant to compensate the wrongfully convicted gives cash to people whose cases were overturned because of new evidence.

"It's really wrong," said Tanner, 61. "It doesn't matter. What matters is you sent me to prison for something I didn't do."

She is among those speaking out against the state law, but hers is not among the cases challenging it. Tanner never filed for compensation because there is no new evidence in her case and her lawyer determined it was a losing fight without legislative changes.

The new evidence requirement is one of a few provisions in the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act that has been the subject of numerous appeals since the law's 2016 creation.

In three years, seven individuals challenging provisions of the law have sought relief in the Michigan Supreme Court, but none have so far been successful. The appeals have ranged from challenges to the new evidence provision to arguments over whether someone should receive compensation for time spent in jail before trial.

Last week, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, after fighting one claim from a wrongfully convicted individual in the state Court of Claims and state Court of Appeals, decided to switch its position before Michigan's high court. Nessel's office's understanding of what constituted new evidence had evolved to include testimony in pre-trial hearings that wasn't used at the actual trial, Assistant Attorney General Robyn Frankel indicated.

Frankel told the seven justices on April 7 the change reflects the "ever-changing landscape" of the law. Compensation claims under the 2016 law always seem to have a "glitch" or "bump in the road," she said.

"I don't know that the legislators that put the statute together were all lawyers thinking along the same lines that we are," Frankel said. "... I don't know if the Legislature would look at it and do it differently now. I know that this court in other cases has encouraged the Legislature to take a second look at WICA (Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act)."

During the hearing, Justice Elizabeth Clement observed "we have WICA cases, it seems, like every month."

In April 2019, Justice Bridget McCormack noted the legal language that barred one appellant from getting compensation was a "troubling" outcome perhaps "unforeseen" by the Legislature.

In that case, Dennis Tomasik had sought an overturning of his criminal sexual conduct conviction on both evidentiary error and new evidence. The Michigan Supreme Court in 2015 overturned his conviction on the evidentiary error but didn't bother ruling on the question of new evidence because the first element was enough to overturn his case.

But without a finding of new evidence, Tomasik is barred from compensation and "out of luck," McCormack observed.

"Under these unique circumstances, I encourage the Legislature to consider whether it intended to exclude individuals such as the plaintiff — call them 'new evidence plus-ers' — from the (Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act)," McCormack said.

McCormack's comments were a "very gentle" yet "appropriate" nudge to make changes to the law, said Megan Richardson, a clinical fellow at the Michigan Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan.

"Now that we've actually seen a bunch of these claims go through, we've realized, yes, we have some problems here," Richardson said.

'New evidence' standard

After years of attempts to pass a wrongful imprisonment compensation statute, the GOP-controlled Michigan Legislature in 2016 passed and Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder signed the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act, a bill sponsored by a Democratic lawmaker. The law required the state to pay individuals $50,000 for each year they spent in prison after their case had been overturned.

To claim the compensation, wrongfully convicted individuals must sue the state in the Court of Claims where a judge considers several factors including whether "new evidence" was cited as the reason for the conviction reversal and whether there was "clear and convincing evidence" of a person's innocence.

Between August 2017 and January 2021, more than $22 million had been paid to wrongfully convicted.

But plenty of others have been denied based on the evidentiary requirements. Others were denied portions of requested compensation related to the time they spent in jail while awaiting trial.

Over the past few years, the Michigan Supreme Court denied three appeals related to new evidence, compensation for pre-trial incarceration and a dispute over whether an individual deserved compensation for the dismissal of one criminal charge while still serving a sentence on a second.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on two other cases in March and April over what constituted new evidence and whether an individual qualified to get money for a parole violation sentence when it was a wrongful conviction that triggered the violation. Two other applications for the high court to hear cases are pending, and they focus on what constitutes new evidence and compensation for pre-trial incarceration.

"It has helped a lot of people, obviously, but there are all of these unintended consequences," said Wolf Mueller, a lawyer who has represented more than a dozen wrongfully imprisoned individuals. His clients include the first person to be paid out of the fund, Marwin McHenry, and the first to be denied, Jason Shepherd.

Shepherd's daughter was 4 years old when he was imprisoned for a murder he didn't commit.

When his case was thrown out four and a half years later because of insufficient evidence, Shepherd said his main focus was getting back to his daughter, but that didn't soothe the sting of the state's 2017 denial of compensation.

"I wasn't surprised at all because they'd already been doing me wrong since I was in front of them" for trial, said Shepherd, who has since been certified in construction technology and works to keep young kids out of the criminal justice system in North Carolina.

"I can't live my life based on something someone owes me that I've got a snowball's chance in hell of actually getting based on my experience with the court," he said.

The wrongful imprisonment compensation law, Mueller said, was "poorly drafted."

"That's why these cases are making it to the Supreme Court," he said. "They needed something on the books to start the compensation issue rolling, so to speak, so they settled for something that was inadequate."

Democratic former state Sen. Steve Bieda of Warren had worked on a compensation plan for 12 years before his Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act was passed in 2016 — a feat Bieda called a "remarkable," bipartisan achievement.

Even then, the lawmaker stated publicly that it was a first step.

Bieda said negotiations with Snyder's office and Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette were necessary to get something on the books.

"This was sort of an opening of a door that had been shut for years," he said.

Other loopholes

Besides the "new evidence" requirement, the law also stumbles on the standard of proof claimants must meet, the Innocence Clinic's Richardson said. The law requires newly freed individuals to prove their innocence through "clear and convincing evidence," but a lower bar of proof, "preponderance of evidence," usually is the standard in civil cases.

"Why are we forcing people who have been exonerated to go back to court and prove their innocence again?" Richardson said.

Others have taken issue with the law's ban on compensation for time spent in jail as they awaited trial and have argued up to the Michigan Supreme Court on the issue. But the high court last year denied Devontae Sanford an additional $27,000 for the 198 days he spent in a youth detention center prior to his trial.

Sanford's murder convictions were set aside by Wayne County after eight years in prison due to police misconduct. The state paid him $408,000 for his time in prison but denied the additional $27,000 because the law does not provide compensation for time spent pre-conviction in jail.

"I have no idea why we would be against giving them compensation based on the time they were arrested," Richardson said.

The issues with the law are expected to compound as the number of conviction integrity units increases. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office started its own unit in 2018, the Attorney General's office in 2019 and Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw prosecutors announced plans this year for similar units.

The Legislature should prepare for the prospect of additional exonerees and more compensation claims with the increase in conviction integrity units, Richardson said.

"The sheer number of filings that could be made — that wasn't anticipated," she said. "Does the fund even have enough money to pay that out?"

In 2019, Nessel raised concerns about funding for the program after the state wasn't able to pay some claims because the program's balance dropped from about $6.5 million since its 2016 creation to $323,800 in March 2019.

The dwindling balance prompted the Legislature to allocate $10 million into the fund and require Nessel to report the balance on a quarterly basis so it could be replenished if needed.

At the end of 2020, the balance in the fund was $3.9 million.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Recommended Stories

  • What Justice for George Floyd Actually Looks Like

    In a just world, we'd be looking for healing and repair and a way to ensure this never happens again.

  • Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands on Night Out Ahead of His Birthday

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going strong nearly a year after first being linked

  • India sets global record of new Covid-19 cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314, 835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals says they only have a few hours of oxygen left

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • Police offer more details on Columbus shooting victim

    The Columbus Dispatch reported a crowd of protesters had gathered near a home on the city's southeast side where the shooting occurred, just minutes before the guilty verdict was announced against the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year.Police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect, interim police chief Michael Woods said.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."

  • The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey told Politico he was considering running to represent Missouri in the US Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.

  • Head of neo-Nazi group arrested for pointing gun at Black motorists after his poorly attended rally fizzles out

    Just 15 people showed up for National Socialist Movement’s rally in suburban Phoenix park

  • Reigning Mrs World resigns weeks after pageant controversy

    The reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, has resigned her title, the organisation running the pageant said late on Tuesday, weeks after she was involved in a controversy at the Mrs Sri Lanka event. Jurie was arrested and released on bail this month after a fracas at the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant in Colombo, where Jurie forcibly removed the winner's crown, claiming the other woman was a divorcee and not qualified to win the title. "Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself," Mrs World Inc said late on Tuesday, in a news release on social media.

  • NFL owner refuses to take down George Floyd tweet saying, 'I CAN BREATHE' after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder

    The Las Vegas Raiders are being criticized for sending a tweet that reads "I can breathe" following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Turkey says any U.S. recognition of Armenian 'genocide' would further harm ties

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that any move by U.S. President Joe Biden to recognise the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide will further harm already strained ties between the NATO allies. Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide. For decades, measures recognizing the Armenian genocide, stalled in the U.S. Congress and U.S. presidents have refrained from calling it that, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey and intense lobbying by Ankara.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Tucker Carlson’s ‘Little Girl’ Laugh

    ABCFollowing the guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd this week, Jimmy Kimmel noted Wednesday night that many Americans “have spoken powerfully and passionately about the verdicts and their significance yesterday, but none spoke less eloquently than Tucker Carlson of Fox News.”The host highlighted a supremely bizarre moment from Carlson’s show the previous night in which he abruptly cut off his former corrections officer guest who dared to describe Chauvin’s actions as “savagery.”“Well, yeah, but the guy that did it looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison so I’m kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which thanks to police inaction, in case you haven’t noticed, is, like, boarded up,” Carlson said, letting out a maniacal high-pitched laugh. When his guest tried to respond, he exclaimed, “Nope! Done!” and ended the segment.“What the hell was that?” Kimmel asked. “It’s like there’s a little girl trapped in his head, right? He laughs like the villain in the movie who realizes James Bond just put the bomb back on him and he’s about to explode.” Jimmy Kimmel Gives Ellen DeGeneres a Pass for ‘Toxic’ BehaviorAfter playing the clip again, the host added. “That’s the same noise women make when he takes off his pants. What human makes a sound like that?!”Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel made the “big announcement” that MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell will be his guest in-studio next Wednesday, telling viewers, “All our dreams are coming true.”“We’ve been doing this show for a lot of years now and I don’t think anyone has ever been more excited to be a guest,” Kimmel said of Lindell, who accepted the invitation during his live-stream marathon event. “Hey, listen, that makes two of us, Mike. We are bed, bath, and beyond excited to have you.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A Capitol Police officer reported hearing a radio dispatch to look only for 'anti-Trump' protesters on January 6, congresswoman says

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren said in a Wednesday hearing that an officer described the broadcast they heard as part of an internal Capitol Police review.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Satellite Images Show Russia Massively Bulking Up Military Near Ukraine Border

    Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/ReutersA day after the European Union’s top diplomat warned that over 100,000 Russian troops have now gathered on Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, new satellite images show the mighty stockpile of military equipment that the Kremlin has deployed to back them up.On Monday, the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said a massive Russian army has gathered on the Ukraine border, adding: “It’s the highest military deployment of Russian army in Ukrainian borders ever... When you deploy a lot of troops, a spark can jump here or there.”Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land GrabOn Tuesday, the satellite images published by the Wall Street Journal showed the extent of the Russian force that’s causing so much concern. The photos, taken between March 27 and April 16 by commercial satellite company Maxar Technologies, show that Russia is gathering fighter jets, attack helicopters, and even building a new military hospital.Experts say the range and number of fighter jets gathered are a cause for sharp concern. Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was the top NATO military commander when Russian forces annexed Crimea in 2014, told the Journal: “They have appropriately deployed the various elements of airpower that would be needed to establish air superiority over the battlefield and directly support the ground troops.”Dan Jablonsky, the chief executive of Maxar Technologies, said the company decided to make its images public so that the world knows more about what Russia is planning on the Ukraine border. “I think it removes some of the uncertainty and doubt about what is really happening in a fairly critical region of the world,” said Jablonsky.Putin Reignites Ukraine Conflict as Rift With Biden Blows UpU.S. officials are also showing increasing concern about what could happen in the region. The U.S. estimate of the number of Russian troops in Crimea or near Ukraine stands at 80,000, according to the Journal—double the number of troops deployed to the region just one month ago. However, the officials said they would expect to see bigger ammunition stockpiles and more military hospitals if a large-scale invasion was imminent.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Journal: “In a few weeks from now they will be close to sufficient combat readiness to pursue a military escalation. By our estimations, their combined military force will reach over 120,000 troops by then... We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Putin, the White House said the U.S. president “emphasised the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A US Air Force general is facing court-martial for the first time ever. He has been charged with sexual assault

    "I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly, but I believe it was the right decision," an Air Force commander said.

  • As California recall looks likely, hard work begins for GOP

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's critics almost certainly have qualified a recall election for the ballot, a remarkable feat in the heavily Democratic state. The chance to recapture the governorship in the most populous state is an energizing prospect for Republicans who have been locked out of statewide office for more than a decade.

  • Convicted killer facing execution in Nevada seeks firing squad

    A convicted killer who is fighting a possible June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada in 15 years is calling for the state to consider the firing squad as an option, a rare method in the U.S.

  • 'This was accountability, but it's not yet justice': Reactions to Chauvin guilty verdict

    Here are some of the reactions that poured in following Tuesday’s announcement of the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in SW Pakistan

    A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars. Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack.