Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown in new track 'Eazy Sleazy'

FILE PHOTO: Rolling Stones No Filter U.S. Tour
1 min read
LONDON (Reuters) - Mick Jagger released a surprise new track on Tuesday, "Eazy Sleazy", which celebrates the end of lockdown in England and takes a tongue-in-cheek look at some of the downsides of life cooped up at home during the pandemic.

Lyrics in the rocking, upbeat track include: "Trying to write a tune you better hook me up to Zoom" and "way too much TV it's lobotomizing me."

Jagger, who wrote the song a few weeks ago, teamed up with Foo Fighters guitarist Dave Grohl virtually, who added his part from Los Angeles.

"It's a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism," said 77-year-old Jagger.

"It was all about coming out of all the things that I mention in the verses. It's coming out of that, hopefully, into, you know, a more optimistic frame of mind," he added.

The chorus promises, "we'll escape from these prison walls" and "it's gonna be a garden of earthly delights."

Pubs started selling pints for drinking outside on Monday and shops threw open their doors as England started to reopen after three months of lockdown.

Grohl said recording the song with Jagger was "beyond a dream come true."

"Just when I thought life couldn't get any crazier ... it's the song of the summer, without a doubt!" he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Mills, Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

