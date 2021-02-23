Mick Jagger narrates tribute film for Royal Albert Hall's 150th year

FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Albert Hall launched its 150th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, releasing a short video narrated by rocker Mick Jagger and paying tribute to live performances.

"Your Room Will Be Ready" mixes archive footage of Royal Albert Hall entertainment shows and political as well as sports events with shots of the empty London venue, which has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagger, who performed with The Rolling Stones four times at the Royal Albert Hall in the 1960s, reads W.H. Auden's poem "For Friends Only" in the 90-second video.

"I have some wonderful memories of performing there with the Stones in the 1960s when once or twice it did get a bit wild, with enthusiastic fans joining us onstage and almost bringing the show to an abrupt end – but we soldiered on and had a great time," Jagger said in a statement.

The film features clips of the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Diana Ross, Luciano Pavarotti, Adele and Stormzy as well as historical footage of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill and German-born physicist Albert Einstein speaking at the venue.

"(The film is) not only a celebration of performances from the Hall's glorious past, but also the sense of anticipation of some of the things to look forward to when we can be together again," Tom Harper, who directed the film, said.

The Royal Albert Hall, a registered charity, said it had closed for the time last year since World War II, cancelling more than 330 shows and losing 34 million pounds ($48 million) in income.

It will mark its birthday on March 29 with celebrations planned over the next year including commissions from British artists and music performances.

The hall, named after Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, opened in 1871, 10 years after his death aged 42.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Lam backs Hong Kong electoral changes excluding opponents

    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave her clear support Tuesday to electoral reforms that would likely further exclude opposition voices and cement Beijing’s control over the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s politics. Following China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city last year, authorities have moved to expel members of the city’s Legislative Council deemed insufficiently loyal and rounded up veteran opposition leaders on charges including illegal assembly and colluding with foreign forces.

  • State TV: Iran imposes curbs on UN nuclear inspections

    Iran officially has begun restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities, state TV reported Tuesday, a bid to pressure European countries and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to lift crippling economic sanctions and restore the 2015 nuclear deal. The state TV report gave little detail beyond confirming that Iran had made good on its threat to reduce cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors. Iran's move to limit international inspections underscores the daunting task facing Biden as he seeks to reverse Trump's policies and return to the deal, the most significant pact between Iran and major world powers since its 1979 Islamic revolution.

  • Thousands dead but no prosecutions - why Liberia has not acted

    Horrific tales dominate the history of Liberia's civil war but no-one has been put on trial there.

  • Blinken asks for Israeli help in facilitating COVID vaccines to the Palestinians

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked his Israeli counterpart in their phone call on Monday for Israel to facilitate the transfer of COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: Israel has enhanced its assistance to the Palestinians on COVID-19 in recent weeks after facing criticism in the international media. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePalestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a Zoom speech at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on Monday that Israel has refused to give vaccines to the Palestinians or even allow vaccine shipments from abroad to enter the West Bank and Gaza. Israel claims this criticism is false and politically motivated. The big picture: The Biden administration is seeking to improve the situation on the ground in the West Bank and Gaza and to gradually build trust between Israelis and Palestinians. Biden administration officials believe fighting COVID-19 could be a basis for positive cooperation between Israel and the Palestinians. Driving the news: Blinken and Ashkenazi discussed Iran and other regional issues on their phone call, but COVID-19 cooperation with the Palestinians was raised by the secretary of state as a specific action item. Israeli officials told me Ashkenazi stressed to Blinken that Israel is the country that has vaccinated the highest number of Palestinians in the world so far, pointing to 300,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem who receive health services from Israel. Ashkenazi told Blinken Israel has given a few hundred vaccine doses to the Palestinians from its national supply, allowed a shipment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia to enter the West Bank, and allowed part of this shipment into Gaza. Ashkenazi told Blinken Israel is also considering vaccinating around 75,000 Palestinians who work in Israel. State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment. In a briefing on Friday, Price said the U.S. believes "it’s important for Palestinians to achieve increased access to COVID vaccines in the weeks ahead."What next: Last Friday, a delegation of senior officials from the Israeli Ministry of Health visited Ramallah for talks with their Palestinian counterparts. One of the issues discussed was for Israel to give the Palestinians 100,000 doses of vaccines from its national supply to vaccinate medical teams and people over the age of 60.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. B-1 bombers arrive in Norway for first time ever

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers arrived in Norway from Texas' Dyess Air Force Base on Monday for a training mission in Europe.Why it matters: It's the first time American bombers have operated out of Norway, per a statement from the U.S. Air Force. Officials told CNN the move sends a "clear message" to Russia about the strategic importance of the Arctic region.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGen. Jeff Harrigian, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, said in the statement, "Training with allies like Norway enables us to hone our deterrence and defense capabilities while also enhancing regional stability." Of note: A pair of Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic missile carriers performed a mission in international air space over neutral waters of the Norwegian, Greenland and Barents seas earlier this month, per the Aviationist.For the record: All U.S. Air Force personnel were medically screened before traveling to Norway, the statement said.They immediately entered "restriction of movement" upon arrival in order to comply with the Scandinavian country's COVID-19 requirements.Go deeper: Biden's Russia challengeAllies worried Biden shaky on Putin's pipelineMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free