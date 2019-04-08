Mick Jagger Is "On the Mend" After Heart Valve Surgery

From Prevention

Mick Jagger, 75, underwent heart surgery to replace a valve in his heart, postponing the Rolling Stones tour.

Jagger's younger brother, Chris, says "Mick is doing OK and is lucky to be alive."

Doctors explain what heart valve surgery is, any potential risks, and what Jagger’s recovery could look like.

Last Thursday, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery. The 75-year-old rocker was "devastated" to cancel the North American leg of the band's No Filter tour, but just one day after surgery, Jagger took to Facebook to thank his fans for their support. "Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend-also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job," he wrote.

Jagger's younger brother, Chris, said in a recent interview with The Sunday People that the singer is lucky to be alive after a scan revealed that he had a heart condition similar to one that killed The Clash star Joe Strummer at age 50.

"Mick is doing OK. I spoke to him...he's good. It just showed up on a scan so it could happen to anybody, you know," Jagger said. "It happened to Joe. He came back from walking the dogs and his wife found him collapsed on the sofa. He had this valve problem," Jagger said. "His father died from it. It was hereditary. With Mick, it came on a check-up."

Jagger seemed to suggest that this heart condition might have convinced Mick to take some time off and postpone the rest of the tour. Fortunately, Jagger is recovering well after surgery and is taking some time now to rest up and fully heal.

Photo credit: Mick Jagger/Facebook More

Billboard reported that the No Filter tour will pick up in July with new dates to be announced after Jagger completes his recovery. So, what exactly does a heart valve replacement entail? Here, doctors explain how heart valve surgery works, any risks to expect, and what recovery looks like.

What is heart valve surgery, exactly?

Heart valve surgery is done to treat heart disease, an issue with one of the four valves in your heart that keep your blood flowing in the right direction, according to the Mayo Clinic. Each valve has flaps that open and close during a heartbeat and, when they don’t open or close the way they should, it can disrupt the blood flow through your heart and body.

During heart valve surgery, a doctor will either repair or replace the affected valves. This can be done during one of several different surgeries, including open heart surgery and minimally invasive heart surgery, says Marc Gillinov, MD, chairman of the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery in the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart & Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic

There are a few options when it comes to replacing a valve, the American Heart Association says. Those include inserting a mechanical valve, a human or animal donor valve, and “borrowing” a healthy valve and moving it to the spot where you have damage.

Timing of the surgery depends on what you’re having done, but it can run from about an hour for a catheter-based valve replacement to four hours for a more standard surgical procedure, Dr. Gillinov says.

What are the risks of heart valve surgery?

Heart valve surgery definitely comes with complications, and they can be serious. According to the Mayo Clinic, risks include:

Bleeding

Heart attack

Infection

Valve dysfunction in a replacement valve

Irregular heartbeat

Stroke

All of these complications can potentially be fatal. However, if you’re having surgery done at an experienced center, the risks are usually pretty low, Dr. Gillinov says. “The risk of not getting through the operation should be less than one in 100,” he says.