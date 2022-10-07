Mick Jagger Slept With Two Other Rolling Stones, New Book Claims

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

A new book claims Mick Jagger had ongoing sexual relationships with two other members of the Rolling Stones.

In her new book, The Stone Age: Sixty Years of the Rolling Stones, author Lesley-Ann Jones suggests Jagger had affairs with bandmates Keith Richards and Mick Taylor in addition to other notable male celebs and musicians, reports the British tabloid the Daily Mail.

Jones, who has written well-received biographies on David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, and John Lennon, further claims the affairs were common knowledge among their various girlfriends and wives of the men. Jones also writes the relationship between Jagger and Richards was something deeper than just a one-off dalliance.

Jones interviewed British singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, who was having a celebrated affair with Jagger during the band’s early years. Faithfull said she always “had an inkling that there was a sexual undercurrent” in the early days of the musicians’ relationship.

Richards’s former girlfriend Anita Pallenberg, who died in 2017, told Jones that there was a romantic nature to the two rockers' relationship.

“From when I first met them, I saw Mick was in love with Keith,” Pallenberg is quoted.

While Jagger may have been enthralled with Richards, that didn’t stop him from hopping in the sack with other men and women, according to Jones. She writes in the book that one of those sexual conquests was new guitarist Mick Taylor, who was in the band from 1969 to 1974.

Taylor replaced Brian Jones. Jones left due to creative differences with emerging stars Jagger and Richards, as well as an addiction to drugs and alcohol that would eventually take his life not long after he left the Stones.

Much like with Richards, author Jones writes Jagger soon found his way into the new guitarist’s bed. She writes how Taylor’s former wife Rose told Paul Levett at a dinner party she discovered the two Micks in a compromising position.

“She told me that she found her husband in bed with Mick Jagger,” Levett is quoted. “Why would she say such a thing to me, if she had not seen it with her own eyes?”

The new book even comes with an appendix covering many of the Stones's lovers through the years, according to the Daily Mail.

In addition to Richards and Taylor, The Stone Age ticks off a list of alleged same-sex liaisons with the big-lipped singer including David Bowie. Despite some very public spats between Jagger and Richards in recent years, though, Jones writes their friendship is the one that still resonates with the famed singer.

“Of all Mick’s relationships,” Faithfull explains “the only one that really means anything to him is with Keith.”