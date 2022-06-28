Mick Mulvaney Says He Knows Cassidy Hutchinson: 'I Don't Think She's Lying'

Cassidy Hutchinson’sdamning testimony on Tuesday before the House Jan. 6 committee may have swayed at least one of Donald Trump’s former staffers.

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney suggested on Twitter that there is every reason to believe Hutchinson’s account of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

“This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn’t they will have to corroborate. I know her. I don’t think she is lying,” he tweeted.

My guess is that before this is over, we will be hearing testimony from Ornato, Engle, and Meadows.



This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn't they will have to corroborate.



I know her. I don't think she is lying. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022

During her testimony, Hutchinson testified that:

Both Trump’s lawyer and chief of staff knew that “things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6” at least four days beforehand;

Trump was so mad when his then-attorney general said there was no evidence of election fraud that he apparently shattered dishes and splattered ketchup in the West Wing;

A Secret Service agent told her that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo in hopes of driving to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mulvaney had other strong opinions that Trump probably won’t like.

That video is where the President lost me. We don't "love" people who attack the Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.



And there is no way the "we love you" line was in the script prepared for the video. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022

One thing is clear in my mind: Meadows will get indicted for his failure to appear. My guess is that ultimately he shows. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022

A stunning 2 hours:



1)Trump knew the protesters had guns

2)He assaulted his own security team

3)There may be a line from ProudBoys to the WH

4)Top aides asked for pardons

5)The commission thinks they have evidence of witness tampering.



That is a very, very bad day for Trump. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 28, 2022

Not surprisingly,Trump attacked Hutchinson on his Truth Social platform, saying he “hardly knew her” while also describing her as a “total phony,” “leaker” and “bad news.”

Story continues

However, considering that Mulvaney served as both Trump’s chief of staff and, at times,his chief apologist, his support for Hutchinson’s allegations made some people take note.

A Trump-enabler believes today’s witness. Sands shifting? Could the GOP actually be putting country first, for once? Baby steps, but significant. https://t.co/VYDkTjZBHK — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 28, 2022

Why would she make this up? Does she enjoy death threats? Does she love calling her family and telling them to delete Facebook? Is she a fan of going into hiding?



Because that's what happens for anyone who becomes the Main Character to pro-Trump media, as you very well know. https://t.co/kXht5yQnQ4 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 28, 2022

GOP pollster Frank Luntz noted that there is a big difference between saying something under oath and merely spouting off on social media.

Also: Cassidy Hutchinson is testifying under oath – her detractors on Truth Social are not.



If she’s lying, she will go to jail.

If they’re lying, they’ll just get more clicks. https://t.co/rrXBKVluKT — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2022

Some were doubtful that Mulvaney’s apparent change of heart was anything permanent.

Eh, you'll slither back on your belly to Trump if he regains power. https://t.co/KN0jNQoAqO — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) June 28, 2022

Mick Mulvaney decided his life's ambition was to play the role of the political equivalent of the band on the Titanic. https://t.co/t5bhej7gqP — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) June 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...