Mick Mulvaney Says He Knows Cassidy Hutchinson: 'I Don't Think She's Lying'

Mick Mulvaney Says He Knows Cassidy Hutchinson: 'I Don't Think She's Lying'
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Moye
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mick Mulvaney
    Director of the Office of Management and Budget; White House Chief of Staff
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Cassidy Hutchinson’sdamning testimony on Tuesday before the House Jan. 6 committee may have swayed at least one of Donald Trump’s former staffers.

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney suggested on Twitter that there is every reason to believe Hutchinson’s account of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

“This is explosive stuff. If Cassidy is making this up, they will need to say that. If she isn’t they will have to corroborate. I know her. I don’t think she is lying,” he tweeted.

During her testimony, Hutchinson testified that:

Mulvaney had other strong opinions that Trump probably won’t like.

Not surprisingly,Trump attacked Hutchinson on his Truth Social platform, saying he “hardly knew her” while also describing her as a “total phony,” “leaker” and “bad news.”

However, considering that Mulvaney served as both Trump’s chief of staff and, at times,his chief apologist, his support for Hutchinson’s allegations made some people take note.

GOP pollster Frank Luntz noted that there is a big difference between saying something under oath and merely spouting off on social media.

Some were doubtful that Mulvaney’s apparent change of heart was anything permanent.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories