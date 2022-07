Reuters

A video claiming to be from Mexico's powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) circulated on social media on Friday, urging that fighting be kept between criminal groups and avoid innocents. Two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were killed last month in a suspected run-in with a wanted drug trafficker in the border state of Chihuahua, a crime that shocked Mexicans and drew condemnation from Pope Francis. More than 30,000 people were murdered in Mexico last year, with much of the violence linked to fighting between rival drug trafficking organizations.