Fiona Hill: White House officials were in dark about Giuliani, tracked his TV appearances - impeachment probe latest

WASHINGTON – The transcripts of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Fiona Hill, two key witnesses in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Vindman is a Ukraine expert for the National Security Council, is one of several officials who listened to Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. Hill, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, expressed concerns over the shadow Ukraine policy led by Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Also on Friday, Mulvaney defied a House subpoena Friday for closed-door testimony before the three committees investigating Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Witnesses who testified earlier before the Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight and Reform panels have placed Mulvaney at the middle of the controversy over the pressuring of Ukraine to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, while withholding of nearly $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine.

Mark Sandy, the White House Office of Management and Budget's associate director for national security programs has also been summoned for testimony. But Acting OMB Director Russ Vought said his office won't be cooperating with the investigation.

Here is the latest in the impeachment inquiry today, including updates on what is Vindman and Hill's testimonies:

'Have you seen what Giuliani is saying now?'

Fiona Hill, who served as President Trump’s adviser on Russia, confirmed that key administration officials were so in the dark about Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine that they learned what he was up to by watching his frequent appearances on television.

“Every single day, it seemed that he was on television, you know, basically spouting off, you know, one thing after another,” Hill told House investigators.

Giuliani’s television pronouncements clearly annoyed her.

“I worked extraordinarily long days, so the last thing I wanted to do when I went home was watch television,” she said. “…Just to be kind of clear, I’m an omnivore when it comes to watching the news. But I would have to go home in the evening and try to look on the news to see what Giuliani was saying.

“And then I would have to go onto YouTube or whatever else I could find, you know, kind of replays of things because people were constantly saying to me: ‘My, God, have you seen what Giuliani is saying now?’

“And it was clearly starting to create this, you know, meta-alternate narrative about Ukraine.”

Hill said she grew increasingly concerned about the politicization of Ukraine, calling it “my worst nightmare.”

Hill details Bolton's fury over planning of Trump-Zelensky meeting

Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, told the House impeachment inquiry that former National Security Adviser John Bolton was furious with efforts to arrange a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for political investigations.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, met with Ukrainian officials July 10 in Bolton’s office. At one point, Sondland, leaned over to speak toward the Ukrainians, with his back to Bolton, and said that a meeting had been scheduled, according to Hill.

“I mean, he was basically and you can imagine, you would all be annoyed as well that he was basically countermanding what Ambassador Bolton had just said,” Hill testified.

Bolton then ended the meeting abruptly, but told Hill to participate in a subsequent meeting to determine plans between the countries going forward.

“And that’s when Bolton was just, you know, I wouldn’t say apoplectic, but pretty furious,” Hill said.

Previous reports about Hill described how Bolton criticized the efforts that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, guided to pressure Ukraine into investigating the Bidens.

“He directly said: Rudy Giuliani is a hand grenade that is going to blow everybody up,” Hill said.

After the meeting, Bolton told Hill to report the incident to National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg.

“You go and tell Eisenberg that I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and (Acting Chief of Staff Mick) Mulvaney are cooking up on this, and you go and tell him what you’ve heard and what I’ve said,” Hill quoted Bolton as saying.