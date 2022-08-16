Mick Mulvaney thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in the 2024 election: 'I hope he doesn't run'

In this Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, then-acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, left, listens to President Donald Trump, right, speak at a luncheon with members of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Mick Mulvaney said he hopes Donald Trump does not run for presidential reelection in 2024.

He said said he thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in 2024.

"We can have all the policies without the baggage, so I hope he doesn't run," Mulvaney said.

Former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney hopes Trump won't run for reelection in 2024.

Speaking to NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield on Monday, Mulvaney said the nation doesn't "need" Trump as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

"Donald Trump might be the only person who could lose that election," Mulvaney told Banfield. "Ron DeSantis can win. Tim Scott can win. Mike Pence could win. Mike Pompeo could win. Nikki Haley could win."

He predicted a Republican win against President Joe Biden "or any other Democrat" in 2024, "unless there's a dramatic change in the economy — unless the direction of the country changes."

"The Democrats are weak," Mulvaney added. "And I don't think we should be offering Donald Trump for that reason."

While Trump has not officially announced a presidential reelection campaign for 2024, he has hinted at it plenty over the last few months.

"We defined my party, but we can have all the policies without the baggage, so I hope he doesn't run," Mulvaney told Banfield. "And if he runs, I hope he doesn't win the nomination for Republicans."

Mulvaney added that he has "difficulties" with Trump and quit his job in the administration following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Mulvaney told Banfield he thinks it's time for a younger generation of Republicans to step in.

"We've got younger people. It's time for Donald Trump to sort of go to the sideline," where he can "continue to push the policies that made him so popular," Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney served as Trump's chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020 and had called his former boss a "terrible human being" during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. When Mulvaney was replaced as chief of staff, he was appointed special envoy for Northern Ireland, leaving the position on January 6, 2021.

