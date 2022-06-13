Mick Mulvaney Trashes Trump Staffers As 'Garbage' And Twitter Users Pounce
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Donald Trump45th President of the United States
- Mick MulvaneyDirector of the Office of Management and Budget; White House Chief of Staff
Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney slammed the people who stayed with Donald Trump at the end of his presidency as “garbage” on Monday ― only to have Twitter users remind him of his own trashy antics.
Mulvaney, who was serving as a U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland at the time of the Jan. 6 insurrection and resigned a few days later, suggested that when a person surrounds themselves with people like Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and Peter Navarro, bad things are bound to happen.
Trump's inner circle at the end was...Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Peter Navarro...
Garbage in. Garbage out.
— Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 13, 2022
Considering Mulvaney openly admitted ― and approved ― of the quid pro quo between his former boss and Ukraine that led to his first impeachment, many Twitter users trashed the current CBS paid on-air contributor’s “garbage in, garbage out” comment.
And that includes Mick Mulvaney whom @CBSNews decided to reward with a cushy commentator gig. https://t.co/syIGex58YH
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 13, 2022
What does that make Trump?
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 13, 2022
Mick Mulvaney omits that he was Donald Trump's chief of staff, which is the journalistic standard set by @CBSNews which also did not mention Mulvaney was Trump's chief of staff when they introduced him as a paid network contributor https://t.co/0xCJVQ0xjL
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) June 13, 2022
You were chief of staff when Trump decided to downplay and ignore warnings about COVID. You can feel free to sit the eff down, sir. https://t.co/jSgrW57sPh
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 13, 2022
Mick, you're stained. Go ahead and sit this one out. https://t.co/d7bgJjb0gf
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 13, 2022
Nothing like the threat of imminent (redacted) to focus the blame-laying eh, Mickey? https://t.co/FSXmbrkLpR
— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) June 13, 2022
You were Trump’s chief of staff, you traitorous lying jerk. https://t.co/9eLDkYWlXh
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 13, 2022
This you? pic.twitter.com/b2h5lF3Myn
— Dr. Jorge A. Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) June 13, 2022
Look at this little guy trying to pretend he wasn't part of this rogues gallery of grifters, morons, and loons. https://t.co/MLBkCYI4Ry
— Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) June 13, 2022
Who is going to tell him that he was the garbage out, when Trump brought the new garbage in? https://t.co/xzfz63z3wu
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) June 13, 2022
This from the man who was pushing the "Deep State" lie that led up to the Big Lie.
Who said that Covid science was just a ploy to bring down Trump. https://t.co/WLwWrQ4rFW
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 13, 2022
One person pointed out that Mulvaney’s niece helped organize the “Stop The Steal” rally that led to the insurrection.
Your niece helped organize the rally, Mickey. https://t.co/nfQ1EDxG7o
— Tina #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@trcfwtt) June 13, 2022
One person did offer Mulvaney some friendly advice.
Wipe your damn mouth, Mick. I can still smell Trump's ass on your lips. https://t.co/EqphXJ14JK
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) June 13, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Related...
Texts Show Republicans Believed Trump Could End Jan. 6 Chaos But Didn't For Hours: Report
Stephen Colbert Eviscerates His Network CBS For Hiring Trump's 'Craven Toady'
Records: Trump Allies Behind Rally That Ignited Capitol Riot
Chris Wallace Grills Mick Mulvaney Over Resignation From Trump Admin: 'Why Now?'