Mick Mulvaney Trashes Trump Staffers As 'Garbage' And Twitter Users Pounce

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney slammed the people who stayed with Donald Trump at the end of his presidency as “garbage” on Monday ― only to have Twitter users remind him of his own trashy antics.

Mulvaney, who was serving as a U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland at the time of the Jan. 6 insurrection and resigned a few days later, suggested that when a person surrounds themselves with people like Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and Peter Navarro, bad things are bound to happen.

Trump's inner circle at the end was...Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Peter Navarro...



Garbage in. Garbage out. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) June 13, 2022

Considering Mulvaney openly admitted ― and approved ― of the quid pro quo between his former boss and Ukraine that led to his first impeachment, many Twitter users trashed the current CBS paid on-air contributor’s “garbage in, garbage out” comment.

And that includes Mick Mulvaney whom @CBSNews decided to reward with a cushy commentator gig. https://t.co/syIGex58YH — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 13, 2022

What does that make Trump? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 13, 2022

Mick Mulvaney omits that he was Donald Trump's chief of staff, which is the journalistic standard set by @CBSNews which also did not mention Mulvaney was Trump's chief of staff when they introduced him as a paid network contributor https://t.co/0xCJVQ0xjL — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) June 13, 2022

You were chief of staff when Trump decided to downplay and ignore warnings about COVID. You can feel free to sit the eff down, sir. https://t.co/jSgrW57sPh — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 13, 2022

Mick, you're stained. Go ahead and sit this one out. https://t.co/d7bgJjb0gf — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 13, 2022

Nothing like the threat of imminent (redacted) to focus the blame-laying eh, Mickey? https://t.co/FSXmbrkLpR — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) June 13, 2022

You were Trump’s chief of staff, you traitorous lying jerk. https://t.co/9eLDkYWlXh — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 13, 2022

This you? pic.twitter.com/b2h5lF3Myn — Dr. Jorge A. Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) June 13, 2022

Look at this little guy trying to pretend he wasn't part of this rogues gallery of grifters, morons, and loons. https://t.co/MLBkCYI4Ry — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) June 13, 2022

Who is going to tell him that he was the garbage out, when Trump brought the new garbage in? https://t.co/xzfz63z3wu — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) June 13, 2022

This from the man who was pushing the "Deep State" lie that led up to the Big Lie.



Who said that Covid science was just a ploy to bring down Trump. https://t.co/WLwWrQ4rFW — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 13, 2022

One person pointed out that Mulvaney’s niece helped organize the “Stop The Steal” rally that led to the insurrection.

Your niece helped organize the rally, Mickey. https://t.co/nfQ1EDxG7o — Tina #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@trcfwtt) June 13, 2022

One person did offer Mulvaney some friendly advice.

Wipe your damn mouth, Mick. I can still smell Trump's ass on your lips. https://t.co/EqphXJ14JK — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) June 13, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

