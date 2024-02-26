Mickal Johnson pleads guilty in fatal 2021 shooting of Springfield man

Three days before his scheduled trial in a 2021 murder case, Mickal Johnson changed his plea to guilty.

Johnson faced a jury trial recently for charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting death of Christopher L. Kuder, but court records indicate he pleaded guilty Friday.

He is scheduled for sentencing May 6 by Greene County Judge Kaiti Greenwade.

Johnson, 25, reportedly shot Kuder during an altercation at the 1400 block of East Atlantic Street at about 2 a.m. on June 10, 2021, where witnesses said there was an argument involving several people in the street.

Johnson told investigators he shot Kuder, according to a police report, because he felt threatened and feared for his life and that he believed Kuder might be armed with a knife.

Witnesses told police that Kuder, 42, used a cane to walk and did not appear to try to assault Johnson. No knife was found at the scene.

Johnson habitually violated his probation

Months before Johnson shot Kuder, he pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree burglary. A judge sentenced Johnson in October 2020 to a suspended 10-year sentence with five years supervised probation.

Johnson proceeded to have three unspecified probation field violations filed against him, according to court records, and he was jailed before an April 29 probation violation hearing. The hearing was pushed to August, and he was released from jail.

The day he was released, according to court records, Johnson's parole officer filed another field violation.

On May 14, Johnson was cited for property damage and trespassing, but failed to appear in appear in court. Weeks later, he was charged in the June 10 killing of Kruder.

