Mickel Cherry charged with capital murder and child rape in Zoey Felix's death in Topeka

Jason Alatidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
Mickel Cherry has been criminally charged in the death of Topeka 5-year-old Zoey Felix.

Shawnee County District Court records released Thursday show Cherry is charged with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape.

The capital murder charge alleges Cherry "feloniously, intentionally and with premeditation" killed Zoey "in the commission of, or subsequent to" a rape or other sex crime. The rape charge alleges Cherry did "engage in sexual intercourse with a child under 14 years of age."

District Attorney Mike Kagay plans to discuss the charges with the media Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

