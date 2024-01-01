Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain. Kind of.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Disney icon Mickey Mouse has waltzed on into the public domain — or at least, a version of him has.

On Jan. 1, 2024, thousands of copyrighted works from 1928 became public domain in the United States, meaning they are free for everyone to copy, share or use to build upon. Among those works is the first iteration of Mickey Mouse, otherwise known as “Steamboat Willie”.

The black-and-white classic animation is the first feature showing what would become the iconic Mickey and Minnie Mouse. There are still caveats to using the Steamboat Willie and associated characters of course.

Duke University Center for the Study of the Public Domain Director Jennifer Jenkins explained that Disney still owns Mickey Mouse’s copyright as well as the trademarks for Mickey as a brand identifier. So long as you don’t use the mouse in a way that makes people think your work is made or sponsored by Disney and you don’t use any newer versions of Mickey, you’re in the clear.

Steamboat Willie isn’t the only iconic character that now belongs to the public for free use either. According to Jenkins, A.A. Milne’s “House at Pooh Corner” entered the public domain, which introduced Winnie the Pooh’s loveable bouncy, trouncy, flouncy and pouncy friend Tigger.

The Pooh Bear himself entered public domain in 2022, and has since starred in an R-rated horror slasher film. A sequel to “Blood and Honey” is reportedly in the works and set to be released later in 2024, with the cast including a role for Tigger.

Jenkins said the public domain should be celebrated as a “wellspring for creativity” In the United States. Copyright culture only reaches the public domain after a long wait – in the case of Steamboat Willie, for example, it took 95 years.

“When works go into the public domain, they can be legally shared, without permission or fee,” Jenkins said. “Community theaters can screen the films. Youth orchestras can perform the music publicly, without paying licensing fees.”

Jenkins said the whole point of copyright is to promote creativity and the public domain plays a central role in that. As more work enters the public domain, other creatives can reimagine previous works creating new movies, cartoons, books, plays, video games and music based on those works.

