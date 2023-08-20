‘Micro-credentials’ give students the career skills in demand right now | Opinion

New technologies and digital acceleration, adopted because of the pandemic, continue to bring new challenges to the business sector. The world of work and the paths of learning in higher education have changed. The talent gap and the specific skills required for a position remain some of the biggest problems recruiters face.

Creativity, resilience, learning ability and effective communication are some of the most sought-after skills in new job candidates.

Microcredentials and their growing use in higher education are emerging as a trend that helps students quickly and securely position themselves in the new world of work. These short programs are designed to develop skills, knowledge and experience in demand, which students need to ensure their success.

A report from Inside Higher Education indicates that employers recognize and value industry microcredentials: 77% already are using or actively exploring skills-based hiring to bring on a candidate who has obtained them.

A credential is an award that documents earned results and employability skills; it also keeps students excited about the next step toward completing a college degree.

They go hand-in-hand with “stackable credentials,” which award college credit based on educational experiences, workplace training and learning, and skill development, which accumulate toward associate’s and bachelor’s degrees.

At Miami Dade College, I always counsel students on the importance of incorporating industry-recognized credentials into their resumes to stay ahead of the competition.

After experiencing the global impact of the pandemic, and still achieving together, we have positioned MDC as a model of resilience in higher education. Effective learning and essential skills can be obtained in different ways.

At MDC, part of the credentialing process is creating advisory committees made up of recognized industry experts who provide valuable input on the knowledge and skills students will need to land a job.

Advisors serve as mentors to faculty members, who, in turn, build relationships with business leaders to ensure their class content is current and relevant, as well as open up new internship opportunities for students.

MDC has countless credentials in different fields of study: business, hospitality, entrepreneurship, business administration, technology, computing, artificial intelligence, health sciences, education and financial services, among others.

As our students begin the fall semester on Aug. 21, I invite our student them to develop their employability skills and, with the guidance of our academic advisors, plan to incorporate credentials into their study programs.

Madeline Pumariega is president of Miami Dade College.

Pumariega