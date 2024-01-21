Micro-environments and radiator hacks: Tips for staying warm indoors during frigid winter

With another cold spell on its way for metro Detroit and power outages hitting areas all across the state, know the tips necessary for keeping warm inside your home.

Here are some tips for keeping warm during a frigid winter:

Make a micro-environment

The idea is to isolate the majority of your home’s heat into one room or location, where the air will be warmer than the surrounding area. This can be done in a variety of ways. A camping tent works perfectly for this, as does selecting an ideal room and sealing its cold air entry points.

Seal windows and doors

Weather-sealing tape can be found at most home improvement stores or on Amazon for $8.99 and one of the best ways to restrict airflow during colder months. The plastic wrap design sticks securely to a window frame, insulating the room from cold air.

Similarly, to keep cold air from flowing beneath doorways, door draft stoppers can be purchased or made at home out of a blanket or towel.

Radiator tips

Line a piece of aluminum foil on walls behind radiators to reflect the heat into the room, rather than it being absorbed into the wall.

Adding shelving above radiators can act as a shield, blocking the heat from rising and retaining warmth towards the middle of the room.

If the full radiator is not heating up, check if you've bled them lately. Should half of a radiator not heat properly, this usually means trapped air needs to be released from the pipes. This can be done by opening the radiator valve (on a cold radiator) until a hissing sound can be heard. Once water starts to flow from the valve, all the air has escaped and it can be closed.

