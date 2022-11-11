Are Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd.'s (SGX:5DD) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SGX:5DD) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) is:

31% = S$19m ÷ S$62m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.31.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Yet, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has posted measly growth of 4.0% over the past five years. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 29% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for 5DD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 90% (that is, the company retains only 9.6% of its income) over the past three years for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s performance. While the company does have a high rate of return, its low earnings retention is probably what's hampering its earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

