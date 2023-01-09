Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:5DD) insiders have significant skin in the game with 39% ownership

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:5DD), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 39% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings).

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings), for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Micro-Mechanics (Holdings). Sarcadia LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 27% of shares outstanding. With 21% and 5.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Christopher Reid Borch and Ming Wah Low are the second and third largest shareholders. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd.. Insiders have a S$142m stake in this S$364m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Micro-Mechanics (Holdings). While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 29%, of the Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

