Micro Mini Skirts Are Getting Shorter By The Day - Here Are The Ones We're Swooning Over

From low-rise parachute pants to beaded jewelry, we’re currently seeing a spark in “Clueless-inspired” fashion statements. Next up is the micro mini skirt. First, Miu Miu’s low rise micro mini skirt broke the internet. Now, Instagram and Tik Tok creators are all over the trend.

Over the decade skirts have notoriously gotten shorter and shorter, and are now at their shortest length yet. “It’s legs out or bust this season, folks. As seen all over the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, itty-bitty skirts are slated to take over everywhere from your TikTok FYP to all your fave celebs’ Instagram feeds. Some are minimalist, some are colorful, and some are totally over-the-top—but they’re all incredibly tiny (and cute!),” said Cosmo on the trend.

And though the rise of the mini skirt is inspired by Y2K fashion, the trend serves 2022 even better than its time in the early 2000s. Women are taking their power back through daring silhouettes and sophisticated collard button-up armor. Whether showing some skin or opting in for a more polished style, you can’t go wrong with this showstopper staple.

School Girl Uniform Micro Mini Skirt

Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection was one for the books- especially this super mini uniform skirt that has become one of fashion’s most iconic cult-favorite staples.

Denim Micro Mini Skirts

Denim has been sworn high and low by consumers for generations, and for good reason. There are many ways you can rock a classic denim look, but the micro mini skirt takes the cake, literally.

Wild West Micro Mini Skirts

Printed skirts date as far back as the beginning of fashion itself, and in this case, western prints are making their way on the cherished mini skirt staple.