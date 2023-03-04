Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Micro-X Limited's (ASX:MX1) future prospects. Micro-X Limited designs, develops, and manufactures lightweight carbon nano tube-based X-ray products for the healthcare and security imaging markets in Australia. The AU$62m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$17m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$12m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Micro-X's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Micro-X

Expectations from some of the Australian Medical Equipment analysts is that Micro-X is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$600k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 102%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Micro-X's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Micro-X has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Micro-X to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Micro-X's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Micro-X's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Micro-X's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here