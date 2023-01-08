MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on MicroAlgo is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = CN¥70m ÷ (CN¥491m - CN¥105m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, MicroAlgo has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the IT industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MicroAlgo, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of MicroAlgo's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last two years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that MicroAlgo is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 86% over the last year, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Therefore, we'd suggest researching the stock further to uncover more about the business.

MicroAlgo does come with some risks though, we found 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

While MicroAlgo may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

