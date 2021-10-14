Microban International appoints new President and Senior Directors

Microban® International, the global leader in antimicrobial additives and odor control solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Ruby as President of the corporation and Graham Harvey as Senior Director of Business Development for the global Built-in business, effective October 1, 2021. The team would also like to welcome Bart Kennedy as the new Senior Director of Business Development leading the global textiles team. These important strategic moves will align the organizational structure to reflect the ongoing mission of continuing to build on the success of all brands, including the global trustmark Microban and the emergent ingredient brand Ultra-Fresh®.

Since joining Microban in 2018, Michael Ruby has been instrumental in implementing a sustainable development process and business strategy that has seen the company skyrocket in success. He was also heavily involved in executing the consolidation of the Microban and Thomson Research businesses earlier this year, alongside Joe Lyons, the previous President who will now take time to focus on the wider goals of the entire Barr Brands International group.

Leading the Global Built-in team will be Graham Harvey, who joined the company in 2018 and has contributed significantly to the increase in branded partnerships and revenue across all international territories. Graham will report to Michael and, together, they will bring profound global expertise and knowledge of Microban’s operational and strategic goals to the leadership team, helping to drive consistent value growth and market expansion.

Bart Kennedy joins the company with a wealth of experience in sales and marketing leadership in the global textiles marketplace for leading international brands, where he will help the team develop new and expand existing relationships with home, healthcare, apparel, and PPE textile partners in odor control applications.

Michael commented: “I feel truly honored to take on the role of President at Microban, an organization full of many talented people that has celebrated some huge milestones and business successes in the last year alone. Looking ahead to 2022, I hope to build on the company’s achievements by implementing our strategic vision, expanding the impact of our brands in the marketplace, and increasing our reach across different territories as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation.”

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization/disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

