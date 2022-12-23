Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.1x Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Canada have P/E ratios under 10x and even P/E's lower than 4x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Microbix Biosystems hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Microbix Biosystems' Growth Trending?

Microbix Biosystems' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 54%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 3,812% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 242% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 7.9%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Microbix Biosystems is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Microbix Biosystems' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Microbix Biosystems' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Microbix Biosystems, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

