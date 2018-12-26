Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Microbix Biosystems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Cameron Groome bought CA$118k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.44 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid CA$174k for 578.33k shares purchased. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Microbix Biosystems insiders. Their average price was about CA$0.30. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is CA$0.17. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Microbix Biosystems Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Microbix Biosystems insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Specifically, Cameron Groome bought CA$118k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Microbix Biosystems

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Microbix Biosystems insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about CA$2.7m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Microbix Biosystems Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Microbix Biosystems shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .