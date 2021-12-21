Microchip allows you to carry your Covid pass under your skin
A Swedish company has come up with a microchip that can be inserted under the skin so that users can carry their Covid passports in their arm.
A Swedish company has come up with a microchip that can be inserted under the skin so that users can carry their Covid passports in their arm.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer with another honest response.
"Your employees are so much more than robots here to make YOU money..."View Entire Post ›
The pop star wears nothing but black sunglasses and leather gloves in the provocative shoot.
The White House accused Manchin of an "inexplicable reversal in his position" and a "breach of his commitments" to Biden and other Democrats.
As usual, she looks hot AF.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
Tom Brady spiked his tablet and NFL fans couldn't help but roast the QB
Prince William and Kate Middleton were caught exchanging a flirty look while on camera for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.
Tottenham Hotspur's European campaign for this season is over after UEFA awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory in their final Europa Conference League group match on Monday.
I am writing this on the deck of my Maldives beach villa, looking out at pristine white sand fringed with palm trees and turquoise sea. It is idyllic, exactly what I hoped for when we booked a last-minute package break earlier this month with my parents, as well as my sister and her family.
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Northern California on Monday, bringing significant shaking but likely minimal damage to the sparsely populated area.
Marcus Banks was expected to transfer to Miami, but he will stay in the SEC.
When asked about the Chris Noth allegations, Bridget Moynahan said "it would be inappropriate" to comment on things she has no "knowledge of."
The far-right House member tried to make a pithy comment about Sen. Cory Booker's breakthrough COVID case.
After largely holding off from touting Operation Warp Speed since leaving office, Trump is urging his supporters to "take credit" for the vaccine.
Draymond Green had his first triple-double of the season, but his son was the storyline of the night.
Beware: your runny nose may not be the common cold afterall.
Alexis Skyy is over the cosmetic enhancement rumors about her body. The Instagram model took to IG to put an end to all the gossip […]
Prince William and Kate Middleton were caught exchanging a flirty look while on camera for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.
Listen to these crazy sounds.