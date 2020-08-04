    Advertisement

    Microchip Tech: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

    CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $123.6 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.56 per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

    The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.52. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.42.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.27 billion.

    Microchip Tech shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $107.32, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHP

