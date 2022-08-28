Microchip Technology Incorporated's stock is down 6.9%, but insiders still have about US$69k in profit after buying earlier this year

Insiders who bought Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 6.9% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$458k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$528k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Microchip Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director Ganesh Moorthy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$458k worth of shares at a price of US$57.70 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$65.96), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Microchip Technology

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Microchip Technology insiders own about US$728m worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Microchip Technology Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Microchip Technology insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Microchip Technology. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Microchip Technology you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

