Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.44

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of September to US$0.44. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Microchip Technology's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Microchip Technology's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 26% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 144.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 37% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Microchip Technology Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.38 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.75. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.4% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Microchip Technology's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Microchip Technology has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 35% per annum. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Microchip Technology hasn't been doing.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. With a reasonable track record and good earnings coverage, the payments look sustainable. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 5 warning signs for Microchip Technology that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

