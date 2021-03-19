Microdium, a Leading Business Continuity Solution Distributor in Southeast Asia, Selects Comodo to Power Its Cybersecurity Solutions

·3 min read

Clifton, NJ --News Direct-- Comodo

As a business continuity solution distributor, Microdium has seen numerous cases where cyber-threats have ransacked companies in Southeast Asia. The increasing complexity of the cyber-threat landscape has led the company to explore a comprehensive, highly-effective cybersecurity solution.

"We chose to partner with Comodo because of the ease of use of the Dragon platform and the auto containment technology. Auto containment is a killer feature compared to everything else on the market. Why offer 99 percent when you can have 100 percent threat protection? Plus, the pricing is attractive, and the cherry on top is the superb support team," says Sher Khan, Cybersecurity Director at Microdium.

Microdium also selected Comodo for its SOC-as-a-Platform; it was something that none of the other vendors that Microdium had previously worked with or spoken to had available. Comodo’s next-gen SOC-as-a-platform (SOCaaP) includes people, processes, and technology and offers fully white-label capability for any MSSP or enterprise. It saves the company’s partners time and money with zero capital outlay.

“The increasing complexity of the cyber-threat landscape and industry-specific requirements demand solution specialists. Through our Comodo partnership, our partners, resellers, and managed service providers can offer their customers everything from Managed Detection and Response (MDR) as a service to custom SOC-as-a-Service, and enterprise solutions with no initial investment,” says Schumacher.

Watch Microdium explain why they chose Comodo

Comodo’s Managed Detection and Response offering provides a 24/7 Security Operations Center delivered as a Service (SOCaaS). Comodo’s MDR provides a team of security researchers that extends a company’s IT team to safeguard systems and infrastructure.

“Comodo is very advanced and competes with the Enterprise solutions at half the price. With Cloud-Based EDR and Complete Endpoint Management with RMM Capabilities, it will be a sweet spot even for SME businesses.” Said M.C.Sajiv, CEO of Microdium.

Melih Abdulhayoglu, Founder and Chairman of Comodo, says, “We look forward to a strong future with Microdium. By providing cybersecurity solutions that allow Microdium to deliver better IT security solutions to their customers, we’re helping them minimize the average cost of cyber-attacks targeting companies in Malaysia and Singapore. Comodo is excited to help Microdium in their mission.”

About Microdium

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore Microdium partners works 100% with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs to deliver innovation and cost-effective business continuity and cybersecurity solution for enterprise computing environments.

Watch Microdium explain why they chose Comodo

About Comodo

Comodo is the world’s leader of next-generation open source cybersecurity, with the industry’s most disruptive innovations.

We help customers stop breaches with groundbreaking auto containment technology that neutralizes ransomware, malware and cyber-attacks. Our complete cloud-native framework delivers a zero-trust architecture with active breach protection for the most comprehensive defense against zero-day threats. Comodo’s cybersecurity products maximize intelligent sharing between every component of the platform, therefore providing superior security. We are the only company that analyzes and gives a trusted verdict for 100% of files on a network.

Comodo leverages innovation to celebrate and support the cybersecurity community by offering the very first open source endpoint detection and response (EDR). We believe that an open source model using community-powered collaboration will ensure that every organization has access to the industry’s most sophisticated EDR.

Headquartered in Clifton NJ, Comodo’s global development team and threat intelligence laboratories deliver innovative, category leading, security solutions for thousands of companies’ endpoints, network boundaries, and internal networks. For more information visit https://www.comodo.com/

Contact Details

Carolyn Muzyka

+1 973-859-4000

carolyn.muzyka@comodo.com

Company Website

http://www.comodo.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/microdium-a-leading-business-continuity-solution-distributor-in-southeast-asia-selects-comodo-to-power-its-cybersecurity-solutions-544168000

Recommended Stories

  • British 'Justice League' fans baffled after broadcaster replaces 'Snyder cut' premiere with Sarah Jessica Parker movie

    The highly-anticipated "Snyder cut" was replaced by the 2005 Christmas comedy "The Family Stone," which stars Sarah Jessica Parker.

  • NASA, SpaceX sign agreement to enhance space safety

    The agreement would enhance data sharing between NASA and Starlink, SpaceX's space internet venture, to ensure both parties are fully aware of the exact location of spacecraft and debris in orbit. "With commercial companies launching more and more satellites, it's critical we increase communications, exchange data, and establish best practices to ensure we all maintain a safe space environment," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said.

  • China sets court hearings for two Canadians charged with spying

    Two Canadians detained by Beijing more than two years ago on suspicion of espionage will go before Chinese courts this week and next, Canada said on Wednesday, again ramping up diplomatic tension between Ottawa and Beijing. China arrested the men in December 2018 soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. warrant. "Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better

    I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover recorded the screechy sounds of its own driving on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Microphones on board have recorded sounds of the rover driving.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.

  • White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

    U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. "It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling.

  • 'Gone in the blink of an eye': Alabama family escapes minutes before suspected twister flattens home

    A group of about a dozen homes in Autauga County, Alabama, received major damage.

  • Biden Falls Three Times Walking Up Steps to Air Force One

    President Joe Biden appeared to fall while climbing the stairs to board Air Force One for a trip to Atlanta, Ga., on Friday. Video appears to show the 78-year-old president tripping up the stairs three times, falling down on his hands and knees the final time. Biden quickly recovered, continuing to the top of the stairs before turning around for a salute. Biden is traveling to meet with Asian-American community leaders after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a shooting rampage at a series of Atlanta-area salons on Tuesday. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that Biden was not injured in the fall and was prepared to continue with his trip. I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021 Former president Trump and his allies focused heavily on Biden’s age and alleged infirmity during the 2020 campaign, often highlighting the moments where Biden appeared to lose his train of thought while speaking publicly. Biden became the oldest president to take the oath of office when he was sworn-in in January, but he has argued that his age and decades of experience in the Senate would give him an advantage in the presidency.

  • European spies are alarmed after a scientist with top security clearance was caught working for China, sources say

    Estonia marine scientists Tarmo Kõuts was sentenced to three years in prison this week. He had spied for China since 2018, prosecutors said.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Soleil Moon Frye remembers the 'Punky Brewster' episode that 'traumatized so many'

    Soleil Moon Frye opened up about her favorite "Punky Brewster" episodes in an interview with TODAY.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • A single GOP senator blocked a bill that would stop private debt collectors from seizing stimulus checks

    GOP Sen. Pat Toomey said debt collectors had every right to collect money owed, thwarting a Democratic effort to stop that.

  • Cuomo made one aide cry by ridiculing her haircut and made fun of a male staffer for being 'fat,' new report says

    The New Yorker shares how Cuomo fostered a bullying work environment that kept women from speaking out.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.