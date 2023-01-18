‘Microdosing’ millionaire grew £10,000 worth of magic mushrooms in his Kent castle, court told

Simon Giles at Maidstone Crown Court

A “microdosing” businessman grew nearly £10,000 worth of magic mushrooms in his Kent castle to treat his mental health, a court heard.

Simon Giles was found with the class A drug in a bathroom at the Grade-II listed Lullingstone Castle, in the village of Eynsford, when police visited for an unrelated matter.

The psychedelic substance, more formally known as psilocin and psilocybin, was found in ten clear plastic containers during a search of his property on May 5, 2021.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur told officers after his arrest that it had a “transformational effect on his well-being” and that he was “microdosing daily to improve his mental health”, where one takes small doses at a time.

He said that having decided to grow his own after buying spores and guides on the internet, he was “surprised” by how quickly they grew and it got “out of control”.

The prosecution accepted that the “industrial” quantity was all for personal use and not onward supply, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

Lullingstone Castle - Clara Molden

Prosecutor Bridget Todd said other drugs paraphernalia found in the room in the south wing of the castle included LED lights, a fan, heater and thermometer, as well as notebooks with various weights and a stun gun disguised as an “old-style” mobile phone in a safe which Giles said was brought to a party.

Written on each box was a series of fractions and acronyms, including the letters “GT”, believed to be a reference to a variety of magic mushroom known as Golden Teacher.

Miss Todd said the potential street value of the drug seized was between £4,830 and £9,660, amounting to 14-and-a-half years’ worth of microdosing, and that Giles said he was not aware they were class A.

Giles, a father of three, whose occupation is listed with Companies House as an investment manager, pleaded guilty to producing a class A drug between September 1, 2020, and May 6, 2021. He also admitted to possessing a prohibited weapon.

The £1.4 million Lullingstone Castle dates back to the 15th century and was where the Tudor monarch Henry VIII would visit with Queen Anne, as well as hunt and joust in the estate grounds. Giles now lives in Chislehurst, Kent.

Sentencing him on Wednesday, Judge Julian Smith said: “Why a talented, intelligent man, with a first-class honours degree, someone with many options and of his ability, should commit a criminal offence by growing a class A drug beggars belief.”

The judge told Giles directly in the dock: “I’m giving you this chance. I don’t suspect you will ever be back here again.”

Giles was given an eight-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and a £1,200 court costs order was halved after the defence said finances were “stretched”.