Microeconomics time bomb continues to tick in Washington

Many years ago, when I started teaching introductory college economics, I enjoyed explaining to sophomores that the federal debt was not like a family budget. Instead, many economists said that government need not worry about running out of money when expenditures exceeded revenue because the federal government has the capacity to borrow funds through issuing bonds and other financial instruments to cover expenditures. There was good reason to believe such a fiscal proposition would continue to work. After all, the Federal Reserve Bank could “create money” though the issuance of bonds to be paid back to borrowers at an agreed upon rate over subsequent years. By the mid-1960s, many came to believe we could fight a war in S.E. Asia and one on poverty without any negative impact upon the economy.

Perhaps the students of the time learned their lesson too well. Telling them that federal deficits were not like a family budget and that they could continue to grow was true, but only to a certain extent. We did not explain well enough, nor perhaps were folks listening to the warning about the propensity of the government to spend. The declining number of decision makers in Washington who thought that debt mattered were overwhelmed by those who believed that continually increasing government expenditures, even in times of peace and prosperity, would have few, if any, major consequences.

They were wrong. Through various administrations the U.S. ignited an almost insatiable desire for government spending paid for by government borrowing. As this debt increased so did the percentage of the annual federal tax revenue that had to be paid to bond holders. This growth was rapid. In 2007 the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), projected that federal debt held by the public in the form of bonds would fall to about 22% of GDP within the next ten years. But by 2011 the numbers had to be significantly altered and showed that the annual debt had risen to 76% of GDP. Today it is projected to exceed 100%.

Today the amount of federal debt relative to revenue can no longer be considered trivial. The Congressional Budget Office July review showed that the annual deficit has climbed to $726 billion. Much of the increase has happened recently when the economy was recovering and at a time when traditional fiscal policy would have government spending decreasing, not increasing.

Continued growth in the federal debt may be unsustainable, at least that was the message conveyed by Fitch Ratings Inc. which provides forward looking credit information to investors, businesses and governments about how best to manage billions of dollars annually. Fitch dropped the U.S. credit rating, pointing out that recent historically low interest rates will probably not reappear any time soon, as they usually have following past Fed driven rate increases. Instead, rates will remain relatively high. As early evidence of this trend the CBO’s projections of the amount of interest the Treasury will be paying domestic and international bond holders will be about $745 billion this year. That is about three-quarters of U.S. discretionary federal spending, excluding defense, and will only increase as profligate spending in Washington continues.

It is the ratio of debt to revenue that is of concern. Fitch and other rating agencies, such as Moody’s, which very recently downgraded another ten regional banks, know that the U.S. borrows in dollars and will never default voluntarily because it has the power to “print money” through borrowing. But the impact of continuing high interest rates on banks and other institutions that made investment decisions according to a historically justifiable belief that rates would return to previous levels, is troubling. And when that trend is exacerbated by continual greater government borrowing, the resulting fiscal instability will play havoc with the economy.

Every new program initiated by Congress and put into place without a diminishment of a similar discretionary budget cut somewhere else, adds to the microeconomics time bomb that continues to tick in Washington. No amount of 1960’s introductory economic theory is going to defuse it.

Michael A. MacDowell is president emeritus of Misericordia University and a director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Economics Foundation. He is a resident of Estero.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Microeconomics time bomb continues to tick in Washington