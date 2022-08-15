Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A AU$0.02 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Readers hoping to buy Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Microequities Asset Management Group's shares before the 18th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.08 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Microequities Asset Management Group has a trailing yield of 10.0% on the current share price of A$0.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Microequities Asset Management Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Microequities Asset Management Group

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Microequities Asset Management Group paid out more than half (74%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Microequities Asset Management Group paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Microequities Asset Management Group earnings per share are up 8.6% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Microequities Asset Management Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 41% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Microequities Asset Management Group worth buying for its dividend? Microequities Asset Management Group has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Microequities Asset Management Group, you should know about the other risks facing this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Microequities Asset Management Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

